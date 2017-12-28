End of day marina

End of day marinaPosted: December 28, 2017 Filed under: Uncategorized 7 Comments
I apologize in advance to my friends in Montreal (and in much of the Northeast!) for this post. I know you are going through a deep freeze right now. If you don’t want to look at the palm trees or hear about the dolphin swimming not three feet away from me as I sketched, I will understand. Trash this email and forget I ever sent it.
On the other hand, if you want a tip for quick sketching while the sun is going down, use a brush pen. This sketch was done with a Pitt brush pen. It’s waterproof and very responsive to pressure, allowing you to create fine or thick lines, as well as cover a lot of ground on the page. Colour was added quickly as the sun was going down and light was changing fast.
Very lush. Makes me warm up just by looking at the deep, gorgeous colour. Enjoy your holiday, the biting cold, up here, will not be going away anytime soon.
Holy cow – you’re capturing that FL light perfectly – (that is my home state) and pleeze pleeze promise some quick fuller photos of these upon your snowbound return
These are terrific little gems, Shari, & you’re right, best in company of dolphins 🐬!! We now expect paintings of them too
It may be cold up here, but your painting is warming me up. Brush pens do cover a lot of ground quickly…especially in your hands. I’ll be waiting for the dolphins too.
Love it 😍 love it
I was just thinking today that you picked a good time to be away. Send some warm thoughts my way tomorrow when I’ll be out snowshoeing. I love the white spaces in this sketch. And the gestural line. And the lively colour. Yup, it’s warming my up!
Loving your Sanibel trip!
Ironically, I look forward to your snow paintings! It 84 F where I live . . .