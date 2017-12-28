End of day marina

I apologize in advance to my friends in Montreal (and in much of the Northeast!) for this post. I know you are going through a deep freeze right now. If you don’t want to look at the palm trees or hear about the dolphin swimming not three feet away from me as I sketched, I will understand. Trash this email and forget I ever sent it.

On the other hand, if you want a tip for quick sketching while the sun is going down, use a brush pen. This sketch was done with a Pitt brush pen. It’s waterproof and very responsive to pressure, allowing you to create fine or thick lines, as well as cover a lot of ground on the page. Colour was added quickly as the sun was going down and light was changing fast.