That sinking feeling

Do you know the sinking feeling of arriving at a sketching spot, reaching into your bag and realizing you are missing a key component of your kit? That happened to me today at Fort Myers beach. I had a sketchbook, paints and water but no pen or pencil. Luckily I had a small kit of brushes that were fine enough to draw with. So here’s what I did.

I started by drawing the scene with a small round brush. I used a warm colour (Quinacridone Gold) that would work with everything in the scene. When this line structure dries, it’s pale enough to paint over with other colours, so don’t worry if something in the scene has no yellow in it.

When that was mostly dry I added in the big shapes with a larger flat brush. No detail at this stage.

And finally, with the smaller round brush I added darks and details. By that time my family was back from their walk along the beach and it was time to pack up. There are probably a few things that would be different if I had done some pencil lines first (smaller trees moving into the distance, lower horizon line) but this was enough to capture the essence of the beach on December 31, 2017. Happy New Year!