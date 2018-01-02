Beach house and sea grape

I often select an area of a scene I want to focus on and work outwards from there. In this sketch it was the area of shadow that crossed the doorway of the beach house. From there I worked outwards to the palm, the sea grape and the beach. The top of the sketch is a bit unfinished, mostly because I was sitting on a very low beach chair to draw and it was hard to look up to see behind the sea grape. On this trip that beach plant has become one of my favourite to draw — how can you not love a plant with such circular leaves? Sketched in a Handbook Watercolour Journal, portrait size (approx. 16 x 8) and held open with shells on a windy day.

  1. angmacleod says:
    January 2, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    That is just great foilage Shari, isn’t Sanibel a Gem?

  2. ksbeth says:
    January 2, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    it looks beautiful there

  3. -N- says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    Nothing like the tropics to make you want to leave wherever you are . . . very nice!

  4. Mary Beth says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    Thank you for sharing your thought process. When I first saw this sketch the understaircase shadow was what drew me in. Such a good tip to remember. Also love the broad strokes that form the palm branches. Great contrast to the circular leaves on the left!

  5. alethakuschan says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    How can we not? Those are wonderful circular leaves!

  6. Barbara Beynon says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    Love seeing your sketches from such a beautiful place in Florida. You have a great tropical palette and I’m enjoying your commentary on gear and process. So glad you are having some respite from the bitter cold up north. Even in Gainesville, (FL) it’s cold and promises to be in the 20’s again tonight. I’m going to welcome the sunshine when it returns here. A few of us who get together to sketch each week are choosing coffee shops and galleries until it’s warmer. We’re pretty spoiled!

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      January 2, 2018 at 8:01 pm

      The blood thinks doesn’t it, down here? The past few days have been cold and windy but I still sketched outside today, although I’m sure you found it cold. For me, this cold Florida weather is like a cool spring day in Montreal. As long as my fingers don’t freeze, I can draw outside. Although you’ll see in tomorrow’s post that what I drew today was not a sunny beach scene. There was a little more drama in it to correspond with the weather conditions.

  7. Alison says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    So fresh and lively! Love it..

  8. worldofdifferenceartblog says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    Oh how I wish Iwas still down there I lived in the Florida Keys for a number of years, would sit on the beach and paint my watercolors,and do all the shows up and down the Keys, and now I am bundled up in Surrey BC trying to keep warm, Love your sketch brings back fond memories

  9. Frank Bettendorf says:
    January 2, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    Another fascinating subject that you captured nicely. Do you have a favorite sketchbook? Or, maybe one that you prefer? Frank B

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      January 2, 2018 at 7:55 pm

      Thanks Frank. This is my favourite sketchbook for watercolour. I use several sizes of the Handbook Watercolour Journal (the one with the pale linen cover) but my favourite size is the square format. I also love Stillman & Birn books for drawing, and now I especially love the toned paper Nova series.

  10. Kirk says:
    January 2, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    Comfortable scene. Wish I was there.

  11. joantav says:
    January 2, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    This is just the epitome of a Florida beach house! I want to be there. The shadow is wonderful!!!

