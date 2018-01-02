Beach house and sea grape

I often select an area of a scene I want to focus on and work outwards from there. In this sketch it was the area of shadow that crossed the doorway of the beach house. From there I worked outwards to the palm, the sea grape and the beach. The top of the sketch is a bit unfinished, mostly because I was sitting on a very low beach chair to draw and it was hard to look up to see behind the sea grape. On this trip that beach plant has become one of my favourite to draw — how can you not love a plant with such circular leaves? Sketched in a Handbook Watercolour Journal, portrait size (approx. 16 x 8) and held open with shells on a windy day.