Bird stories

Bird storiesPosted: January 3, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 15 Comments
The day started and ended with a bird story. On a morning bike ride through a wooded trail that crossed through a reservoir, there was an Anhinga atop a wooden post drying its wings (which are apparently not waterproof) by spreading them open in the sun. I’d only ever seen this bird once before, a few days previous, at the J.N. Ding Darling Wildlife Refuge where the bird was perched on a low hanging branch above a marsh, watching for fish in the murky water below. We stopped our bikes to watch the bird, even moved a little closer to take photos, and miraculously it did not budge. It stayed on its perch for so long I probably could have sketched it but eventually a runner went by and it flew away.
Later in the day I sketched the ominous sky and the wind in the palms across the canal. At one point I looked up and saw hundreds of black birds fly in, darkening the horizon as they landed on rooftops and trees.
At about the same time, a little blue heron landed near me on the dock. I reached into my pocket for my phone to take a photo but realized I had left it behind. The bird watched me for a long time, taking small steps closer and closer before eventually flying off. A few minutes later it landed again next to me, not two feet away, and this time it stayed, and stayed and stayed. It stayed so long I decided to draw it. I’m not an accomplished sketcher of birds like Cathy Johnson or Jean Mackay, but this little guy seemed to pose for me for a good ten minutes, certainly enough time for me to observe details in the blue-grey feathers and greenish legs. Seems like a long time in bird time. I would have loved to add a little shadow on the ground but the bird finally found something more interesting than me and flew away. And by then the moment had passed and it seemed strange to continue the sketch. I guess this story epitomizes what I love best about urban sketching. You sit down to do one thing and something else happens, just because you are there, watching and listening to what is around you. And in the end, I am happy that I forgot my phone, this one time, because when I look back on this day my sketch of the bird will mean more to me than a photo of it ever would.
That is wonderful. The bird knew that he could trust you. Beautiful drawings, both.
I love and appreciate your dedication to your sketchbook and your generosity in sharing it with us! Such a cool experience with the heron! Love these warmer climate sketches during this cold snap (for me)!
It is an interesting question – whether you should add to a sketch once the subject is no longer in front of you. I think while you still retin details in your mind’s eye that you intended to put in, that’s fine. But it seems pointless to ‘improve’ on the drawing you made as a response to what you were seeing.
I can feel the ominousness in that scene(!) Love the bird stories. It must have been thrilling to have the heron so close to you and for so long. Happy New Year, and don’t come home any time soon if you can help it.
This is just amazing-for a bird to stay so long. What an experience! Your painting really captures the feeling of oncoming weather. I don’t know if this was planned or intended but my eye goes to the blue boat in front. Thanks for sharing your vacation with us.
Thank you so much, Shari, for the HEART you express in your posts!! Ranging from the delight in the ‘every day’ to the awe in the sublime, your notes and watercolors have me opening YOUR email first (among a lonnnnngggg list of emails) even — and maybe most importantly! – on very busy days. Many thanks to you.
Denise
As always, I am in awe of your wonderful sketches and that little Blue Herron, what a beautiful bonus for your followers.
Well, I think you really captured something of the character of the heron. Looks like it’s giving you the sideways glance, as if to say, “So, are you going to sketch me or not?!” Great sketches.
that blue heron is gorgeous!!
Just goes to show you need to be prepared to sketch at any moment, even if you are working on another painting. Both are great, Shari!
Yes Shari, that’s exactly it! The moment is seized by the brush and it becomes magnificent and thoroughly memorable. I’ve experienced the unusual bird posing thing and it’s a bit of magic. Thanks for sharing your (I must say, enviable) vacation heaven.
Goodness, these are nice! Being a big Winslow Homer fan, especially his watercolors of the Caribbean, I am totally enjoying these. We have palms next to us, and we hear the crows and ravens rustling around in them. In a high wind, their snap and whish are rather pleasant. You caught that sound in your brushwork.
Shari, Fabulous – yes, forgetting the phone is a blessing! I SO enjoy your posts and have been meaning to tell your that for a LONG time. Blessings to you and yours in 2018, Anne Peterson
On Wed, Jan 3, 2018 at 11:17 AM, The Sketchbook wrote:
> Shari Blaukopf posted: “The day started and ended with a bird story. On a > morning bike ride through a wooded trail that crossed through a reservoir, > there was an Anhinga atop a wooden post drying its wings (which are > apparently not waterproof) by spreading them open in the sun. ” >
Bravo! Both paintings are terrific! And what a treat so see the heron closeup for so long. Great job especially on the legs and feet, which are often quite hard to place. Thanks for the shout out! YOU are the master!
Wonderful sketches and story. Thanks, Shari! I adore watching and sketching birds too. Such a challenge.