Big banyan

I sketched this big banyan tree in the last hour of daylight, while sitting on the front steps of the Old Lee County Courthouse in downtown Fort Myers. It’s an impressive specimen but not much can be found about it on Google. The only tidbit I dug up was from a 2016 article by Amy Bennett Williams in the News–Press. “Back in the pre-political correctness days, Lee County wags would string up local politicians in effigy from the banyan and a nearby live oak, then put up a “political graveyard” underneath.”

Knowing I only had a short time to sketch before losing the light, I chose a brush pen for drawing. I quickly drew in the tree and then added some surroundings (buildings, people, etc.) for scale. The effect of the brush pen is a bit cartoony but it allows me to get things done quickly. And since the tree takes up most of the two-page spread, I tried to get as much colour in my washes as possible.