A bit of Sanibel Island history

This morning my bike took me to the Sanibel Island Museum & Village. Composed of eight authentic restored buildings, the village is well worth a visit if you are interested in the history of the island between 1880 and the 1940s. I opted out the guided tour, choosing instead to sketch Bailey’s General Store (mostly because of the gas pumps out front) but I did overhear tidbits from many docents leading tours past my sketching bench. The building I sketched was the “new” store, constructed in 1927 after the old store was destroyed in a hurricane. In 1966 a bigger store was opened in a new location, and you can still shop there today.

  1. Alison says:
    January 5, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    I get a great sense of the place. And a feeling that the sketcher is having a very relaxing vacation.

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      January 5, 2018 at 9:04 pm

      I could really get used to this bike thing. Throw my knapsack into the front panier, peddle off to some nice little spot, sketch for a few hours, and repeat the next day. Exercise and sketching all in one outing. What could be better than that? It’s going to be really hard to get back to real life.

      • Susan B says:
        January 5, 2018 at 10:12 pm

        Enjoy it while you can. I’m jealous…. sitting here in below freezing temps day after day after day……..

  2. allenadaDebbie says:
    January 5, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    Tell me about that sketchbook, please.

