A bit of Sanibel Island history

This morning my bike took me to the Sanibel Island Museum & Village. Composed of eight authentic restored buildings, the village is well worth a visit if you are interested in the history of the island between 1880 and the 1940s. I opted out the guided tour, choosing instead to sketch Bailey’s General Store (mostly because of the gas pumps out front) but I did overhear tidbits from many docents leading tours past my sketching bench. The building I sketched was the “new” store, constructed in 1927 after the old store was destroyed in a hurricane. In 1966 a bigger store was opened in a new location, and you can still shop there today.