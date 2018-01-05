A bit of Sanibel Island history

A bit of Sanibel Island historyPosted: January 5, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 5 Comments
This morning my bike took me to the Sanibel Island Museum & Village. Composed of eight authentic restored buildings, the village is well worth a visit if you are interested in the history of the island between 1880 and the 1940s. I opted out the guided tour, choosing instead to sketch Bailey’s General Store (mostly because of the gas pumps out front) but I did overhear tidbits from many docents leading tours past my sketching bench. The building I sketched was the “new” store, constructed in 1927 after the old store was destroyed in a hurricane. In 1966 a bigger store was opened in a new location, and you can still shop there today.
I get a great sense of the place. And a feeling that the sketcher is having a very relaxing vacation.
I could really get used to this bike thing. Throw my knapsack into the front panier, peddle off to some nice little spot, sketch for a few hours, and repeat the next day. Exercise and sketching all in one outing. What could be better than that? It’s going to be really hard to get back to real life.
Enjoy it while you can. I’m jealous…. sitting here in below freezing temps day after day after day……..
Tell me about that sketchbook, please.
It’s a Handbook Watercolour Journal. I’ve been using these for years. Great watercolour paper and several nice formats including a square one that I use often.