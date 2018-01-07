The last few from Sanibel Island

Now that I’m back in Montreal with my trusty scanner at my side, I’m posting my last few Sanibel sketches. If you missed any from the trip, the full gallery of Sanibel Island images is now on my website.

The really hot beach days were during the first week of the trip. I did a few people sketches while visiting my family in Siesta Key.

There were also a few days that I didn’t post during the first week because I had a flu and spent a few days in bed. When I felt well enough to get up I sat on the deck and sketched the green chair and the coconut, as well as the two palms and the causeway across San Carlos Bay.

That’s about it for the warm weather sketching. I’ll be back to painting snow this week!