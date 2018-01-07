The last few from Sanibel Island

Posted: January 7, 2018 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |2 Comments

Now that I’m back in Montreal with my trusty scanner at my side, I’m posting my last few Sanibel sketches. If you missed any from the trip, the full gallery of Sanibel Island images is now on my website.

Sanibel_BeachPeople

Sanibel_SiestaKey

The really hot beach days were during the first week of the trip. I did a few people sketches while visiting my family in Siesta Key.

Sanibel_Chair

There were also a few days that I didn’t post during the first week because I had a flu and spent a few days in bed. When I felt well enough to get up I sat on the deck and sketched the green chair and the coconut, as well as the two palms and the causeway across San Carlos Bay.

Sanibel_Palms

That’s about it for the warm weather sketching. I’ll be back to painting snow this week!

 

  1. 1carolynsmithCarolyn says:
    January 7, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    What a great collection of sketches. You are a terriffic watercolorist and roll model.
    Thank you.

  2. a magic moment with holly says:
    January 7, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    Thanks, Shari
    i have truly enjoyed my armchair traveling. It’s been a great reminder that warm weather does occur on this planet! Your colors and brushstrokes have conveyed the bright sun and rustling breezes deliciously.

