I did a little sketching from my car this morning, hoping to capture the piles of fresh snow after yesterday’s storm. When I got home and looked at my sketch, I thought “What a mess!” And then I realized that my warm weather drawing is so much more careful than my cold weather drawing. Duh. My drawing hand is frozen, my feet are cold, and there’s blowing snow obscuring the car window. I just want to get it over with quickly so I can go home and warm up. In Florida, with warm hands, I was able to slow down and take the time to really look at things before drawing them. But now that I’ve returned to winter, I’m back to frozen extremities and messy speed sketching.

  1. Susan B says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    It’s a lovely sketch – not messy at all to my eye. How much drawing do you do for a sketch like this? In your Craftsy “city” class for both the train station and the house you had fairly complete drawings. My guess is that for a sketch like this your preliminary pencil drawing would be minimal- perhaps just the outlines of the buildings?

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      January 9, 2018 at 3:32 pm

      HI Susan,

      When I am painting on my own I probably do less drawing than in the Craftsy class. Certainly if there is perspective involved I will add the horizon line and the vanishing points to help me draw the architecture. But I don’t always add in all the window frames, door details etc. I like to let the brush have fun with that. Same for the power lines. Why draw the line if the brush is going to repeat the same thing.

      Shari

  2. Lisa Mastorakos says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    Looks great to me! Are you hinting at a move to FL?

  3. Susan says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    I love the frozen hand speed sketching.

  4. tylaraduncan says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    what you call messy, I call beautiful experienced loose watercolour style. Glad to have you back being messy and quick again. Such great inspiration.

  5. Judy Sopher says:
    January 9, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    Agree with the comments above. What you call messy speed sketching, I call a lovely painting.

  6. TonyU says:
    January 9, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    Agree with everyone else …. it’s lovely. And with all your talent who wants to be a one trick (speed?) pony anyway?

  7. Janet Duggan says:
    January 9, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    It sure looks good to me. Out of desperation to pleinair paint in the winter, I’ve sat in the car and painted a yellow snowplow – for some color.

  8. JOHN HARRIS says:
    January 9, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    I like your messy speed sketching.

  9. John Hofman says:
    January 9, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    speed sketching does have its own charm, clearly demonstrated in this picture.

  10. Fairweather Walker says:
    January 9, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    Wow. If that’s sloppy speed-sketching, your slow careful work must be masterpieces!

  11. Julie Crouch says:
    January 9, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    Your “messy” is my goal!

  12. jmccrouch says:
    January 9, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    Your “messy” is my GOAL!!!

  13. Rita says:
    January 9, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    that’s funny, Shari. My “goal” is messy speed sketching. Ha!

  14. joani1 says:
    January 9, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    I still love it!

  15. Marc Taro Holmes says:
    January 9, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Welcome back to the snow! (Though, today -1 was mighty fine no?)

  16. Bernadette says:
    January 9, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    You see messy and sloppy, I see simply stated.i suppose it is your daily painting practices that has given you such precision even with frozen fingers. Great work.

  17. alethakuschan says:
    January 9, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    You are too self-critical. It’s a marvelous drawing. You may have captured the sense of the cold so well — in your drawing — that the desire for warmth turned you against it a little bit. Look at it again in the dense heat of July and you’ll appreciate it with new eyes! We’re above freezing here today, finally! Still cold, but not as frozen as last week.

  18. sandidureice says:
    January 9, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    There is a beauty in looseness, and it’s here.

  19. Carol Cooney says:
    January 9, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    I still like it even tho your hand is frozen. Sorry you are cold. Have you ever tried fingerless gloves? LOL

  20. Dianne says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    A long time ago, some clever person told me to try to “draw” with my paintbrush and not to worry about always having a detailed pencil drawing first. You seem to have achieved this-the painting is loose and ever so free.

