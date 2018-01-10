Blue and rust

Blue and rustPosted: January 10, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 14 Comments
Today I thought I’d post both sketch and final painting for a scene that I painted in studio today. Actually the sketch was done last night but I wanted to wait until the morning to start the larger painting. The only problem with having an idea for a painting at night is that I dream about painting it all night!
The scene was one I saw at Lovric’s Shipyard in Anacortes, Washington, this past summer. As my friends who live there know, I could paint in that places for weeks. It’s an endlessly fascinating hive of old boats, piles of rusty stuff, big skies, distant mountains and reflections. All the stuff I love to paint.
On my studio table I had a dirty palette with some Indanthrene Blue leftover in the wells so I dashed off a quick sketch on a block of Winsor & Newton paper. It seemed from the sketch that the painting could work, and painting it smaller helped me establish a value pattern.
Since this is a scene where texture is important, I selected a sheet of 16″ x 20″ Two Rivers cold press paper. The drawing took some time but getting everything in the right place is important in a scene like this. When it was time to paint, I knew I wanted to keep a dominantly blue colour scheme, but I also wanted to contrast all that blue with some warmer tones, especially in the centre of the painting where all the detail is. I used lots of Burnt Sienna mixed with Transparent Pyrol Orange for those rusty bits. And as you can imagine, I had a great time painting all the details.
This is lovely! The contrast of the rust against the blue is divine. And that yellow beam! Beautiful.
Would be interesting to see the photo next to the painting. I always have a hard time with photos, being able to just interpret the scene.
Superb! Love the abstract quality. The sky is so simple, yet so atmospheric — not an easy or obvious thing to achieve. Thanks for sharing your process! It’s always interesting and instructive.
This is a wonderful, dramatic scene. You are a constant source of inspiration and amazement.
I only wish we could view your painting up close and full size!
Absolutely gorgeous! The sky is magnificently done and full of emotion. This is not a scene I would ever choose to draw or paint and because of that, I am all the more impressed.
Thank you.
You caught the atmosphere of Anacortes perfectly – damp, misty, rusty, beautiful, ugly.
That sky is magic! And so is everything else.
– Tina
Fantastic! I love rusty things, too. The composition is great with the slab of ship to lead you in.
You must be tired from all that dreaming and painting. lol The detail is exquisite. The eye stops to enjoy more when colour is added. TFS.
This is a wonderful color theme. I am working on a small painting of a trailer carrying a jeep and lots of old buildings. Been wondering how to make it more colorful and where to go. The idea of a blue theme with bits of rust and yellow really work for your painting.Would love to be able to do this.
I also love your subjects. Are you saying the first picture is a “quick sketch”? Really?
Oh my, you nailed that! Colours are stunning!
What a wonderful and intriguing painting with such amazing detail and colours. I am always in awe of what you are able to create!
Both your sketch and the larger work are brilliant! Love them both, really stunning!
What a difference between the two..I love the yellows bleeding..my eye is drawn smack to the middle.Wow.