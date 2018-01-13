A corner of the garden

Posted: January 13, 2018 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |6 Comments

So much snow has fallen in Montreal that I can’t get out of my driveway. Actually I did get out but since the streets haven’t been plowed yet, the car got stuck several times and I turned around and came home. I’d rather paint than wait for a tow truck on a day like today. Good day to sketch views from my window.

There’s lots going on in a corner of the garden. A smokebush — damaged in a thunderstorm some years back — is held up by a bamboo ladder. The yew in the corner is half its regular height, weighted down under all the snow. And the oak tree in the opposite corner of the yard is still dropping leaves even in the dead of winter, much to the annoyance of my neighbours. The snow is piled up quite thickly on all of this, so I painted the bits of things that were visible, and tried to contrast the texture of these with the whiteness of the untouched snow. Sketched on a pad of Saunders Waterford Rough paper.

GardenCorner

6 Comments on “A corner of the garden”

  1. anne farmer says:
    January 13, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    What, no wheelbarrow? Great picture.

    Reply
  2. Chris Rusk says:
    January 13, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    I thought my neighbor was unique concerning wandering leaves 🙂
    I love this. I feel as though I am looking into your yard. You’ve captured the snow, its gentle weight and the flowing curves of the trees that must bend. I really like how you say so much with so few strokes and with just the right type of colour. Now guilt, I must go out and shovel our driveway. Cheers, Chris.

    Reply
  3. Monique says:
    January 13, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    ♥ Notre pays ce n’est pas un pays c’est l’hiver! ♥Gorgeous out though..gorgeous..yesterday was Freaky Friday:)

    Reply
  4. Eileen McKenna {my creative resolution} says:
    January 13, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    No one paints snow as well as you!

    Reply
  5. sandidureice says:
    January 13, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Fallen leaves on snow. Fallen leaves anywhere. Fallen leaves mean beautiful trees. And the painting is beautiful too!

    Reply
  6. Donna says:
    January 13, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    You make the ordinary extraordinary!! I’m still working at it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s