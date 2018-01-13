A corner of the gardenPosted: January 13, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
So much snow has fallen in Montreal that I can’t get out of my driveway. Actually I did get out but since the streets haven’t been plowed yet, the car got stuck several times and I turned around and came home. I’d rather paint than wait for a tow truck on a day like today. Good day to sketch views from my window.
There’s lots going on in a corner of the garden. A smokebush — damaged in a thunderstorm some years back — is held up by a bamboo ladder. The yew in the corner is half its regular height, weighted down under all the snow. And the oak tree in the opposite corner of the yard is still dropping leaves even in the dead of winter, much to the annoyance of my neighbours. The snow is piled up quite thickly on all of this, so I painted the bits of things that were visible, and tried to contrast the texture of these with the whiteness of the untouched snow. Sketched on a pad of Saunders Waterford Rough paper.
What, no wheelbarrow? Great picture.
I thought my neighbor was unique concerning wandering leaves 🙂
I love this. I feel as though I am looking into your yard. You’ve captured the snow, its gentle weight and the flowing curves of the trees that must bend. I really like how you say so much with so few strokes and with just the right type of colour. Now guilt, I must go out and shovel our driveway. Cheers, Chris.
♥ Notre pays ce n’est pas un pays c’est l’hiver! ♥Gorgeous out though..gorgeous..yesterday was Freaky Friday:)
No one paints snow as well as you!
Fallen leaves on snow. Fallen leaves anywhere. Fallen leaves mean beautiful trees. And the painting is beautiful too!
You make the ordinary extraordinary!! I’m still working at it.