This little patch of trees — surrounded by a park on the south, a schoolyard on the north and suburban houses on the east and west — is where I take my dog to run most every day. She’s probably not supposed to be off leash there because I guess this is technically part of the park, but there’s usually no one around. And despite being only a small patch of woods in the middle of the suburbs, the landscapes there can be surprisingly beautiful in winter, especially after a snowfall. Painted on TwoRivers 200 lb paper, 16″ x 20″.

  1. karim waked says:
    January 15, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    O M G !
    X O X

    •••Karimobile

  2. Soni says:
    January 15, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    Well – fab as always

    Now do you stand there painting while Alice runs around panting ? or from car after her run or …. from cell phone snap

    I know little Alice won’t get frostbite on her little paws 🐾💕

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      January 15, 2018 at 4:42 pm

      Soni, after this snowfall the temperature plummeted. It is almost too cold to walk, definitely too cold to even paint in the car, so this is from a cellphone snap. I almost lost my fingers taking the photo!

  3. Soni says:
    January 15, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    PS : depth in this is incredible

  4. Tylara says:
    January 15, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    incredible Shari, absolutely incredible.

  5. DiniAlice says:
    January 15, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Beautiful scene. Thanks for sharing.

  6. Ivana says:
    January 15, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    Stunning! I especially love snow scenes and this is wonderful . Only sorry you get so much to paint! We get the pleasure of your cold weather.

  7. Rita says:
    January 15, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    Brag, brag, brag…letting your dog off-leash. I would LOVE to find a place where I would feel safe doing that, with the knowledge that she would return to me. At least you admitted you didn’t have her with you when you painted this! Yes, it has been just too darn cold here on a number of days to take my Sophie (a 20-month old JRT) and me for a walk. Spring will be extra-special welcome this year!

  8. Darell says:
    January 15, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    Thanks for taking us for a walk through your cold woods as you lead our eyes to warm color in the background. Awesome!

  9. alethakuschan says:
    January 15, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    such beautiful light

  10. Jeff Gold says:
    January 15, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    Shari…How do you do it? You are a perennial source of amazement; to take a basically simple composition and make it sparkle and vibrate with color and values like you do. I look at each of your images and say to myself “I think I see how she did that…but how does she KNOW to do what she does?” There’s just so much truth in each one. Thank you for your inspiration.

  11. Bernadette says:
    January 15, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Winter scenes are my favorite…so sorry they are so difficult to achieve without freezing your fingers! This image is incredibly beautiful, the depth and detail exquisite. Winter scenes should bring a smile for you this summer. Thanks for sharing.

  12. Jean Mackay / Drawn In says:
    January 15, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    What a beauty!

  13. Alison says:
    January 15, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    Oooooouuuuu. Stunning. The warm/cool contrast is delicious.

  14. Paul says:
    January 15, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    Simply gorgeous!! Love that warm sky and cool shadows.

