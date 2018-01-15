My woodsPosted: January 15, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 19 Comments
This little patch of trees — surrounded by a park on the south, a schoolyard on the north and suburban houses on the east and west — is where I take my dog to run most every day. She’s probably not supposed to be off leash there because I guess this is technically part of the park, but there’s usually no one around. And despite being only a small patch of woods in the middle of the suburbs, the landscapes there can be surprisingly beautiful in winter, especially after a snowfall. Painted on TwoRivers 200 lb paper, 16″ x 20″.
Karim, thanks!! Hope you’re staying warm!
Well – fab as always
Now do you stand there painting while Alice runs around panting ? or from car after her run or …. from cell phone snap
I know little Alice won’t get frostbite on her little paws 🐾💕
Soni, after this snowfall the temperature plummeted. It is almost too cold to walk, definitely too cold to even paint in the car, so this is from a cellphone snap. I almost lost my fingers taking the photo!
PS : depth in this is incredible
Thanks. I was aiming for that.
incredible Shari, absolutely incredible.
Wow, thanks!
Beautiful scene. Thanks for sharing.
Stunning! I especially love snow scenes and this is wonderful . Only sorry you get so much to paint! We get the pleasure of your cold weather.
Brag, brag, brag…letting your dog off-leash. I would LOVE to find a place where I would feel safe doing that, with the knowledge that she would return to me. At least you admitted you didn’t have her with you when you painted this! Yes, it has been just too darn cold here on a number of days to take my Sophie (a 20-month old JRT) and me for a walk. Spring will be extra-special welcome this year!
Thanks for taking us for a walk through your cold woods as you lead our eyes to warm color in the background. Awesome!
such beautiful light
Shari…How do you do it? You are a perennial source of amazement; to take a basically simple composition and make it sparkle and vibrate with color and values like you do. I look at each of your images and say to myself “I think I see how she did that…but how does she KNOW to do what she does?” There’s just so much truth in each one. Thank you for your inspiration.
Exactly my question, Jeff: How does she know to do it?
Winter scenes are my favorite…so sorry they are so difficult to achieve without freezing your fingers! This image is incredibly beautiful, the depth and detail exquisite. Winter scenes should bring a smile for you this summer. Thanks for sharing.
What a beauty!
Oooooouuuuu. Stunning. The warm/cool contrast is delicious.
Simply gorgeous!! Love that warm sky and cool shadows.