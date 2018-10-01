Poisonous

I’ve never fully participated in Inktober before in any committed sort of way but maybe 2018 is the year. If you haven’t heard of it before today, it’s an ink drawing challenge started by artist Jake Parker to encourage people to improve their drawing skills by drawing each day during the month of October. The past few years there’s also been an official prompt list in case you run out of things to draw. Today’s prompt is “Poisonous”.

I think that many people who participate in this use black pens, but I thought this might be a good way to practice value sketching with a brush. My inspiration comes from German artist Johanna Krimmel who taught a workshop in painting with Chinese Ink this past July at the Urban Sketchers Symposium in Porto. I love her work and how she achieves a full range of lights and darks by diluting the ink, something I’ve never tried before. I loved the effects I got today with the ink, and hope to keep it up all month even though October is such a busy month at school.