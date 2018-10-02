Tranquil

The prompt from day two of InkTober is tranquil. I never thought this list would be something I would follow, but it’s leading me down a new path that I’m enjoying. The words from the list are conjuring up images for me  — of places I have been or of scenes I want to paint — and the diluted ink is giving me a new way to explore them. With colour decisions removed from the equation I can focus solely on the design of the lights and darks, and perhaps in the process end up with something that will be the sketch for a new painting someday soon.

Inktober2.jpg

11 Comments on “Tranquil”

  1. -N- says:
    October 2, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    Inktober is so much fun because everyone has a different take on the same word!

  2. Chris Rusk says:
    October 2, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    Shari
    This is so strong – well done! Out of the corner of my eye I thought it was a photo. Looking more closely, I was so impressed to see that it was painterly. Made my day – thanks 🙂

  3. Alison says:
    October 2, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    Fantastic! A textbook example of the power of values. Thanks for the post about Inktober. I’m giving it a go and also enjoying the prompts.

  4. Judith says:
    October 2, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    Spectacular. Someday I’ll be able to take a workshop with you…I hope!

  5. Judy Sopher says:
    October 3, 2018 at 3:36 am

    Just wonderful. And as strong or more so than a colored painting. And this is only Day 2.

  6. Lee Kline says:
    October 3, 2018 at 6:48 am

    So nicely made…

  7. Felicia says:
    October 3, 2018 at 11:01 am

    This is stunning! So inspiring.

