TranquilPosted: October 2, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 11 Comments
The prompt from day two of InkTober is tranquil. I never thought this list would be something I would follow, but it’s leading me down a new path that I’m enjoying. The words from the list are conjuring up images for me — of places I have been or of scenes I want to paint — and the diluted ink is giving me a new way to explore them. With colour decisions removed from the equation I can focus solely on the design of the lights and darks, and perhaps in the process end up with something that will be the sketch for a new painting someday soon.
Inktober is so much fun because everyone has a different take on the same word!
I know! I am really enjoying watching the interpretations pop up on Instagram.
Shari
This is so strong – well done! Out of the corner of my eye I thought it was a photo. Looking more closely, I was so impressed to see that it was painterly. Made my day – thanks 🙂
You made my day Chris. Thanks!
Fantastic! A textbook example of the power of values. Thanks for the post about Inktober. I’m giving it a go and also enjoying the prompts.
Great. Now I can watch to see what you do too.
Spectacular. Someday I’ll be able to take a workshop with you…I hope!
Thanks so much Judith. Are you on my mailing list? I can certainly add you if you wish. You’ll get advance notice of all the workshops.
Just wonderful. And as strong or more so than a colored painting. And this is only Day 2.
So nicely made…
This is stunning! So inspiring.