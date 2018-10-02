Tranquil

The prompt from day two of InkTober is tranquil. I never thought this list would be something I would follow, but it’s leading me down a new path that I’m enjoying. The words from the list are conjuring up images for me — of places I have been or of scenes I want to paint — and the diluted ink is giving me a new way to explore them. With colour decisions removed from the equation I can focus solely on the design of the lights and darks, and perhaps in the process end up with something that will be the sketch for a new painting someday soon.