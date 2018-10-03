Roasted (and some great news)

On Day 3 of Inktober I probably stretched the meaning of the prompt word Roasted just a bit, but I was at the Jean Talon Market on my lunch hour and saw these squash, all lined up and perfectly labelled. I figure someone is going to roast these eventually, right?

I am loving the high contrast effects I get with India ink, and am still learning a lot about working with it. A few words of advice if you want to use it:

It takes a lot longer than watercolour to dry. Don’t try to reconstitute dried ink on your palette (I use a plastic plate) because it will just flake. Wash your brushes well after using the ink, and never use sable brushes for this.

On another note, I am thrilled to mention that my watercolour Blue and Rust won the Carl Schaefer Award at Open Water, the annual show of the Canadian Society of Painters in Watercolour. Many thanks to the exhibition judges and organizers for this honour. If you’re in Toronto, the opening reception is tomorrow night at the John. B. Aird Gallery (90 Bay Street) and the show runs until October 26, 2018.