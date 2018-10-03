Roasted (and some great news)

Posted: October 3, 2018 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |72 Comments

On Day 3 of Inktober I probably stretched the meaning of the prompt word Roasted just a bit, but I was at the Jean Talon Market on my lunch hour and saw these squash, all lined up and perfectly labelled. I figure someone is going to roast these eventually, right?

I am loving the high contrast effects I get with India ink, and am still learning a lot about working with it. A few words of advice if you want to use it:

  1. It takes a lot longer than watercolour to dry.
  2. Don’t try to reconstitute dried ink on your palette (I use a plastic plate) because it will just flake.
  3. Wash your brushes well after using the ink, and never use sable brushes for this.

Inktober3.jpg

On another note, I am thrilled to mention that my watercolour Blue and Rust won the Carl Schaefer Award at Open Water, the annual show of the Canadian Society of Painters in Watercolour. Many thanks to the exhibition judges and organizers for this honour. If you’re in Toronto, the opening reception is tomorrow night at the John. B. Aird Gallery (90 Bay Street) and the show runs until October 26, 2018.

BlueAndRust

72 Comments on “Roasted (and some great news)”

  1. Jeanine Baker says:
    October 3, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Congratulations!!! What a beautiful painting, and a well deserved honour. Sincerely, Jeanine ________________________________

    Reply
  2. Tweela Houtekamer says:
    October 3, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    I have been enjoying your emails for several months now, while also sharing them with my watercolor group, and can’t think of a more deserving artist. Congratulations!

    Reply
  3. Jane Hannah says:
    October 3, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    Oooh congratulations Shari — well deserved! It is totally gorgeous. Hope for you that you will be able to be present for this honour in Toronto -)))

    Reply
    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      October 4, 2018 at 8:57 pm

      Jane, I have classes tomorrow so I wasn’t able to get there tonight. So sad about this. And the gallery is never open on the weekends so I will never get to see the show. But still thrilled.

      Reply
      • Jane Hannah says:
        October 4, 2018 at 11:17 pm

        Wow! That realky sucks Shari — I would have taken a day off and gone… easy for me to say though… every time that we miss we
        ask for suppleance so the students are not penalized and this helps part-timers to get ahead…

  4. loisajay says:
    October 3, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Congratulations to you, Shari! And I think you have aced the inks. The paintings are wonderful.

    Reply
  5. nathaliezinger says:
    October 3, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Félicitations Shari! Such a great piece and a well served award.

    Reply
  6. DiniAlice says:
    October 3, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    Congratulations on Blue and Rust, and thanks for the ink hints!

    Reply
  7. Jeff Gold says:
    October 3, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    Congrats on the Schaefer award. Well deserved! I’m really enjoying your ink monochromes. You always have been a master (mistress???) of values and this proves it.

    Reply
  8. Carol Bershad says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Congratulations on your award, Shari. You do such beautiful work. Carol

    Reply
  9. Jeanne Brail says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Congrats. This is amazing.

    Reply
  10. karim waked says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Well deserved my Dear.
    Another stunning piece.
    Bravo!

    xx

    •••Karimobile

    Reply
  11. Ghislaine Gargaro says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Congratulations. Really a beautiful painting.

    Reply
  12. dale cameron says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Congratulations on the award Shari … and may I say “ well deserved “

    Reply
  13. Susan Cornelis says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Congratulations Shari! Fabulous painting!

    Reply
  14. timdada says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Loving the india ink stuff.

    tim

    >

    Reply
  15. minervafm says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Congratulations Shari!

    Reply
  16. M. L. Kappa says:
    October 3, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    Well done, Shari! And well deserved, it’s lovely.

    Reply
  17. Denise says:
    October 4, 2018 at 12:14 am

    Congratulations on the recognition of your work. Thanks for everything you share with us followers !

    Reply
  18. Marylin Smith says:
    October 4, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Congratulations Shari!!! …and thanks for your generous sharing of tips etc

    Reply
  19. Bob Carrifee says:
    October 4, 2018 at 1:19 am

    That is so well deserved, you are a wonderful artist and that is a beautiful painting.

    Reply
  20. Ralph Bailey says:
    October 4, 2018 at 1:47 am

    Shari- congratulations and a well deserved accolade. I follow all your posts

    Reply
  21. Agnès McLaughlin says:
    October 4, 2018 at 2:16 am

    Mega congratulations you deserve it !and thanks a million for your amazing watercolours so inspiring.

    Reply
  22. Dineke (aka Senta) says:
    October 4, 2018 at 2:34 am

    Congratulations!

    Reply
  23. Suzanne says:
    October 4, 2018 at 2:53 am

    Félicitations ! Tu le mérites bien. Tu es inspirante.

    Reply
  24. Chris Rusk says:
    October 4, 2018 at 3:24 am

    Congrats 🙂

    Reply
  25. Judy Sopher says:
    October 4, 2018 at 4:38 am

    I can only ditto what is said above. Beautiful painting deserving the award. And I am really enjoying your ink-works –do we call them paintings?

    Reply
  26. TonyU says:
    October 4, 2018 at 6:11 am

    Congratulations Shari! A great and well deserved honour. I loved ‘Blue and Rust’ when you first posted it and it looks just as good now. Proof that sometimes the judges are right when they choose a load of old rubbish!

    Reply
  27. Christine Brown says:
    October 4, 2018 at 6:14 am

    Congratulations on your win. Amazing painting.

    Reply
  28. yolanda seguro says:
    October 4, 2018 at 6:42 am

    Congratulations, it’s such a beautiful painting.
    Also, is it mean that I want it to start snowing in Canada so you can start to paint the bare trees with snow? These are my favourite paintings of yours, I never get tired of seeing them.

    Reply
  29. Cleti Cervoni says:
    October 4, 2018 at 6:57 am

    Congratulations!

    Reply
  30. Sylvain Lemire says:
    October 4, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Félicitations Shari. On peut voir l’oeuvre en plus grand?

    Reply
  31. Douglas Stewart says:
    October 4, 2018 at 7:46 am

    Congratulations on award for Blue and Rust. I love your work and you deserve it.

    Reply
  32. joansartblog81 says:
    October 4, 2018 at 9:14 am

    Congratulations for such a prestigious award Shari. You deserve it!

    Reply
  33. Hariette says:
    October 4, 2018 at 11:03 am

    Loved this painting when you initially posted it.
    Really impressed by how you managed to make a potentially dull subject so very interesting, great colours and so much wonderful detail.

    Reply
  34. Frank Bettendorf says:
    October 4, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    Congratulations! Your Blue and Rust looks like Anacortes, could that be? I’m enjoying your Inktober sketches and learning from them, keep it going. Are you working in your Handbook sketchbook? Thanks.
    Frank

    Reply
    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      October 4, 2018 at 9:08 pm

      Frank, you are correct. That is Anacortes. Looking forward to getting back there! I have been doing my Inktober sketches in a Hahnemule sketchbook and a Pentalic sketchbook. Both are good for ink because the paper is thick.

      Reply
  35. joantav says:
    October 4, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    I love the variety of shades you get with the India ink. Congratulations!!!! Lovely painting and a well deserved honor!

    Reply
  36. sandidureice says:
    October 4, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Congratulations! I agree with Hariette how you can make any subject interesting. Those lines – to the left and right, leading the eye into the painting, and the perspective carrying one through…wonderful.

    Reply
  37. Anne Ritchie Klaus says:
    October 4, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Congratulations Shari, that’s an amazing watercolour, so complex and yet keeping the beautiful blending softness in the sky and on the docks that only watercolour can manage. Great job :)!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s