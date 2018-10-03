Roasted (and some great news)Posted: October 3, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 72 Comments
On Day 3 of Inktober I probably stretched the meaning of the prompt word Roasted just a bit, but I was at the Jean Talon Market on my lunch hour and saw these squash, all lined up and perfectly labelled. I figure someone is going to roast these eventually, right?
I am loving the high contrast effects I get with India ink, and am still learning a lot about working with it. A few words of advice if you want to use it:
- It takes a lot longer than watercolour to dry.
- Don’t try to reconstitute dried ink on your palette (I use a plastic plate) because it will just flake.
- Wash your brushes well after using the ink, and never use sable brushes for this.
On another note, I am thrilled to mention that my watercolour Blue and Rust won the Carl Schaefer Award at Open Water, the annual show of the Canadian Society of Painters in Watercolour. Many thanks to the exhibition judges and organizers for this honour. If you’re in Toronto, the opening reception is tomorrow night at the John. B. Aird Gallery (90 Bay Street) and the show runs until October 26, 2018.
Congratulations!!! What a beautiful painting, and a well deserved honour. Sincerely, Jeanine ________________________________
Many thanks Jeanine.
I have been enjoying your emails for several months now, while also sharing them with my watercolor group, and can’t think of a more deserving artist. Congratulations!
Thanks for writing and thanks for sharing too Tweela.
Oooh congratulations Shari — well deserved! It is totally gorgeous. Hope for you that you will be able to be present for this honour in Toronto -)))
Jane, I have classes tomorrow so I wasn’t able to get there tonight. So sad about this. And the gallery is never open on the weekends so I will never get to see the show. But still thrilled.
Wow! That realky sucks Shari — I would have taken a day off and gone… easy for me to say though… every time that we miss we
ask for suppleance so the students are not penalized and this helps part-timers to get ahead…
Congratulations to you, Shari! And I think you have aced the inks. The paintings are wonderful.
Thanks Lois. Having so much fun with the inks.
Félicitations Shari! Such a great piece and a well served award.
Merci Nathalie.
Congratulations on Blue and Rust, and thanks for the ink hints!
Thank you and glad you like the ink tips.
Congrats on the Schaefer award. Well deserved! I’m really enjoying your ink monochromes. You always have been a master (mistress???) of values and this proves it.
Jeff, thank you!!
Congratulations on your award, Shari. You do such beautiful work. Carol
Thanks Carol. It’s great to hear from you!
Congrats. This is amazing.
Thanks Jeanne.
Well deserved my Dear.
Another stunning piece.
Bravo!
xx
•••Karimobile
Thanks Karim!
Congratulations. Really a beautiful painting.
Thanks so much Ghislaine! It was so nice to meet you at the show.
Congratulations on the award Shari … and may I say “ well deserved “
Many thanks Dale.
Congratulations Shari! Fabulous painting!
Thanks so much Susan.
Loving the india ink stuff.
tim
>
I’m really having fun with it Tim.
Congratulations Shari!
Thanks Minerva!
Well done, Shari! And well deserved, it’s lovely.
I appreciate that Marina. Thanks.
Congratulations on the recognition of your work. Thanks for everything you share with us followers !
Thank you for writing Denise!
Congratulations Shari!!! …and thanks for your generous sharing of tips etc
Thanks Marylin. Writing my blog is a real pleasure for me.
That is so well deserved, you are a wonderful artist and that is a beautiful painting.
Thanks Bob. That means a lot to me.
Shari- congratulations and a well deserved accolade. I follow all your posts
Thanks for following, and for writing, Ralph.
Mega congratulations you deserve it !and thanks a million for your amazing watercolours so inspiring.
Thanks so much Agnès!
Congratulations!
Thanks Senta.
Félicitations ! Tu le mérites bien. Tu es inspirante.
Merci Suzanne!
Congrats 🙂
Thanks Chris.
I can only ditto what is said above. Beautiful painting deserving the award. And I am really enjoying your ink-works –do we call them paintings?
Thanks Judy. I think the inks are still sketches. They are all fairly small.
Congratulations Shari! A great and well deserved honour. I loved ‘Blue and Rust’ when you first posted it and it looks just as good now. Proof that sometimes the judges are right when they choose a load of old rubbish!
Thanks for the laugh Tony. I will keep on painting rubbish.
Congratulations on your win. Amazing painting.
Thanks Christine.
Congratulations, it’s such a beautiful painting.
Also, is it mean that I want it to start snowing in Canada so you can start to paint the bare trees with snow? These are my favourite paintings of yours, I never get tired of seeing them.
Yolanda, it’s not mean to think that. I am kind of looking forward to doing some snow paintings too!
Congratulations!
Thanks so much Cleti!
Félicitations Shari. On peut voir l’oeuvre en plus grand?
Merci Sylvain. Do you mean you want to see a bigger jpeg or you want to see the real thing? I can certainly send you a bigger jpeg so you can get a closer look.
Congratulations on award for Blue and Rust. I love your work and you deserve it.
Many thanks Douglas.
Congratulations for such a prestigious award Shari. You deserve it!
Thanks Joan.
Loved this painting when you initially posted it.
Really impressed by how you managed to make a potentially dull subject so very interesting, great colours and so much wonderful detail.
Thanks so much Hariette.
Congratulations! Your Blue and Rust looks like Anacortes, could that be? I’m enjoying your Inktober sketches and learning from them, keep it going. Are you working in your Handbook sketchbook? Thanks.
Frank
Frank, you are correct. That is Anacortes. Looking forward to getting back there! I have been doing my Inktober sketches in a Hahnemule sketchbook and a Pentalic sketchbook. Both are good for ink because the paper is thick.
I love the variety of shades you get with the India ink. Congratulations!!!! Lovely painting and a well deserved honor!
Congratulations! I agree with Hariette how you can make any subject interesting. Those lines – to the left and right, leading the eye into the painting, and the perspective carrying one through…wonderful.
Congratulations Shari, that’s an amazing watercolour, so complex and yet keeping the beautiful blending softness in the sky and on the docks that only watercolour can manage. Great job :)!