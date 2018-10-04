Inktober Day 4

Alice could probably fit into many of the prompts for Inktober, but not today’s which is “Spell”. I drew her anyway, and she will certainly reappear when I get to October 6 which is “drooling” and October 26 which is “stretch”.

Today I used India Ink on watercolour paper — more specifically a little pad of The Langton from Daler Rowney which I purchased a few years ago in Manchester. It’s great paper for watercolour sketches and nice to use with ink as well. I drew with the brush today, no pencil, just straight into the India Ink. Of course this means that there are no corrections possible to the drawing, so when I messed up her hindquarters by making them too small, there was no turning back. Them’s the breaks with ink.