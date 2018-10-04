Inktober Day 4

Inktober Day 4Posted: October 4, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 8 Comments
Alice could probably fit into many of the prompts for Inktober, but not today’s which is “Spell”. I drew her anyway, and she will certainly reappear when I get to October 6 which is “drooling” and October 26 which is “stretch”.
Today I used India Ink on watercolour paper — more specifically a little pad of The Langton from Daler Rowney which I purchased a few years ago in Manchester. It’s great paper for watercolour sketches and nice to use with ink as well. I drew with the brush today, no pencil, just straight into the India Ink. Of course this means that there are no corrections possible to the drawing, so when I messed up her hindquarters by making them too small, there was no turning back. Them’s the breaks with ink.
I would not mind someone drawing my hindquarters too small! 🙂
I laughed out loud Lois. Thanks for that. It was a draining day at school and I needed that.
But isn’t exciting going direct to ink! Oh, the thrill Lovely sketch, I would not have noticed anything out of proportion. I always love seeing Alice in repose. When I see her in person, she is rarely in this posture.
It is exciting going directly to ink. And that is true, when she’s at your house you would have to knock her on the head to get her to look like this. Too many cats and squirrels to chase.
Never tried drawing with India ink. You got nice results.
She looks drawn in good proportions to me. I am so enjoying your ink drawings. And your interpretations of the topics.