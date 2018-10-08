Inktober Day 6: Apache Sunset

I was in the Boston area over the long weekend visiting family. As we approached their town, I spotted a field of sunflowers at Spring Dell farm and had to return the next day to sketch it. It was the perfect time to try out my new bottle of Noodler’s Apache Sunset ink.

I first discovered the power of this unusual orange ink when I gave a workshop in Fredericksburg, Virginia last May and saw some sketches done by Carol Phifer, one of the artists at the LibertyTown Arts Workshop. At first I thought she had used both a yellow and an orange ink, but the unique thing about this colour is that it’s a deep orange/red at full strength and turns yellow when you dilute it. For the sunflower drawing, I drew first with a brush pen while standing in the field, and then added colour back in the car where I could safely balance the full bottle of ink in my cup holder.