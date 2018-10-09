Trash day

As much as I appreciate discovering the unique possibilities of ink, October is the most vivid month in Montreal, so letting it go by without sketching some of autumn’s warm colours would be a mistake. On my way to school today I made a quick detour through Pointe Claire to sketch a little strip of Lakeshore Road, on my 8″ square Fluid CP block. Luckily I was there early enough to avoid having my view blocked by the city trash truck.

TrashDay

 

9 Comments on “Trash day”

  1. Trevor Travis says:
    October 9, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    Beautiful, fresh and exhilerating to look at. This really captures the spirit of the season, Shari. The painting just sparkles with autumn light and is a real tonic. Glad you put Inktober on hold for a while to produce this little gem.

  2. a magic moment with holly says:
    October 9, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    ditto, ditto and I like the idea of working on an 8×8 block.

  3. ksbeth says:
    October 9, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    Wonderful

  4. anothertripaway says:
    October 9, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    such talent

  5. loisajay says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    Trash day never looked so good, Shari. This is a little gem!

  6. jim riesenberger says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    Inktober is a self appointed goal. I love your diversion. To be an artist is to follow your heart. Great work.

  7. joantav says:
    October 9, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Beautiful!!! I agree with you that trying to do Inktober with such vivid colors starting to come out everywhere is hard. Our colors have just started changing here, but there was a good amount of color when I was in Maine this weekend…plus all the pumpkins.

  8. parikhitdutta says:
    October 10, 2018 at 12:26 am

    As much as I like the beauty of monochrome in Inktober I prefer colours more 😀

    This is so pretty Shari.

  9. Judy Sopher says:
    October 10, 2018 at 4:28 am

    Agree with the above. A happy painting. Love how the reddish roof is tucked in among the greenery.

    Our leaves have not turned much color this year. Might be due to so much rain. But they are falling. Not as pretty as those you have painted.

