Footpath

Posted: October 12, 2018 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |13 Comments

The late afternoon light was really special today — sharp and bright and clear — and perfect for painting the yellow trees and purple sky near the lake. The weather at this time of year always brings to mind those first weeks when I returned to sketching after a long break and soon after started this blog  — seven years ago this week! I had to mark the occasion with a quick watercolour, painted from my car. If you’ve been following along on this amazing journey, thanks for writing and commenting and sending me kind words. It still brings me joy to paint and write about whatever the day brings my way.

Footpath.jpg

13 Comments on “Footpath”

  1. Benadette says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    Wow, this one is even better than yesterday’s work. It is luscious. So glad you returned to sketching no matter how long your break. I imagine that your eyes sketched and painted even when your hand did not. This is where your heart is….it is so obvious. Thank you for sharing your wonderful gift with us.

    Reply
  2. -N- says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    I am always impressed by the simplicity of your work, and the complexity of the subject!

    Reply
  3. Soni says:
    October 12, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    How fortunate was the day I discovered your blog – & loved going through all the former ones

    N said it very well here

    Here’s hoping you continue this four score

    Reply
  4. loisajay says:
    October 12, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    I think some days, “I, too, shall sit in my car and paint like Shari.” That cracks myself up because, not I cannot do this! You make it look so effortless. That is what I love about your blog–the ability to make me think that I can do this. Happy 7 years to you, Shari. N said it for me, too.

    Reply
  5. Mayela Lameda-Lyver says:
    October 12, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Congratulations on your blog anniversary. Look forward to many more years of The Sketchbook. Lovely sketch.

    Reply
  6. miatagrrl says:
    October 13, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Oh my gosh… I can’t believe we started sketching at almost the same time! i started in September 2011! You are a constant source of inspiration, Shari.

    – Tina

    Reply
  7. Judy Sopher says:
    October 13, 2018 at 3:20 am

    Your daily posts bring joy to me-to us-as well. They are always positive-which I am not. The colors are lovely. Thank you.

    Reply
  8. Rooi says:
    October 13, 2018 at 5:23 am

    5years ago I found your blog and that sealed the deal favourite teacher!!!!

    Reply
  9. Dee Ludwig says:
    October 13, 2018 at 9:00 am

    Beautiful! So happy you keep painting and posting!

    Reply
  10. a magic moment with holly says:
    October 13, 2018 at 10:58 am

    Dear Shari, i always look for your work. i enjoy it and i learn from studying it. Thanks for posting!

    Reply
  11. Lisa Mastorakos says:
    October 13, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    Happy Blog Anniversary, Shari! Congratulations on your success.

    Reply
  12. Gil Zarins says:
    October 13, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    The story of your return to sketching and the journey from there has been the strongest impetus for me doing the same. Ever since I found your blog 3 years ago, it has been a regular source of inspiration for me watching what you regularly create. Thanks for that! Keep finding and sharing the day’s joy.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s