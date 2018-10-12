Footpath

The late afternoon light was really special today — sharp and bright and clear — and perfect for painting the yellow trees and purple sky near the lake. The weather at this time of year always brings to mind those first weeks when I returned to sketching after a long break and soon after started this blog — seven years ago this week! I had to mark the occasion with a quick watercolour, painted from my car. If you’ve been following along on this amazing journey, thanks for writing and commenting and sending me kind words. It still brings me joy to paint and write about whatever the day brings my way.