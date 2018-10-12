FootpathPosted: October 12, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 13 Comments
The late afternoon light was really special today — sharp and bright and clear — and perfect for painting the yellow trees and purple sky near the lake. The weather at this time of year always brings to mind those first weeks when I returned to sketching after a long break and soon after started this blog — seven years ago this week! I had to mark the occasion with a quick watercolour, painted from my car. If you’ve been following along on this amazing journey, thanks for writing and commenting and sending me kind words. It still brings me joy to paint and write about whatever the day brings my way.
Wow, this one is even better than yesterday’s work. It is luscious. So glad you returned to sketching no matter how long your break. I imagine that your eyes sketched and painted even when your hand did not. This is where your heart is….it is so obvious. Thank you for sharing your wonderful gift with us.
I am always impressed by the simplicity of your work, and the complexity of the subject!
How fortunate was the day I discovered your blog – & loved going through all the former ones
N said it very well here
Here’s hoping you continue this four score
I think some days, “I, too, shall sit in my car and paint like Shari.” That cracks myself up because, not I cannot do this! You make it look so effortless. That is what I love about your blog–the ability to make me think that I can do this. Happy 7 years to you, Shari. N said it for me, too.
Snap!
Congratulations on your blog anniversary. Look forward to many more years of The Sketchbook. Lovely sketch.
Oh my gosh… I can’t believe we started sketching at almost the same time! i started in September 2011! You are a constant source of inspiration, Shari.
– Tina
Your daily posts bring joy to me-to us-as well. They are always positive-which I am not. The colors are lovely. Thank you.
5years ago I found your blog and that sealed the deal favourite teacher!!!!
Beautiful! So happy you keep painting and posting!
Dear Shari, i always look for your work. i enjoy it and i learn from studying it. Thanks for posting!
Happy Blog Anniversary, Shari! Congratulations on your success.
The story of your return to sketching and the journey from there has been the strongest impetus for me doing the same. Ever since I found your blog 3 years ago, it has been a regular source of inspiration for me watching what you regularly create. Thanks for that! Keep finding and sharing the day’s joy.