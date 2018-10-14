Yesterday’s boats

The other day when I was out painting the colours of the autumn trees along Lac St. Louis, I went down to the edge of the water to take some photos of the dramatic late day lighting on the boats. When I turned around I saw four men at easels, painting the same scene in oil. Of course I had to go over to see what they were doing, especially since I know most of the local artists.

As I approached, I realized both that I didn’t know them, and that they were serious painters, dressed for the blustery weather with heavy hooded parkas, fingerless gloves and boots. I tried asking a few questions but they seemed more intent on capturing the scene in the quickly fading light than on talking. I probably would have been too. There was also a language barrier since they were from Taiwan and didn’t speak much English.

It seemed amazing to me that there were painters from the other side of the world, painting in my local spot near the lake. I’d love to know who they were. If you know anything about them, please share it with me. I could see from their canvases that they were not beginners, and I would love to see what the finished paintings look like. I didn’t brave the cold and wind like they did. My rendition of those boats on a blustery day was done in studio. Painted on Two Rivers Papers, Rough, 140 lb. 16″ x 20″, watercolour and white gouache.