Roy Street

I cracked open a new sketchbook today and stopped to sketch on my way to school. I have to say that it’s been difficult to focus on work this week because the light outdoors, especially between 4 and 6 pm, has been spectacular. All I want to do is paint, and an observant student might occasionally catch me looking longingly out the window when I am supposed to be teaching. The foliage is at its most vivid as well, and as the sun sets it turns the trees electric. We’ve had some windy days (and nights) which make for wonderful cloud formations but by next week some of those fiery trees will be bare, and then all I have to look forward to is painting snow.