Baseball diamond

During the week I don’t get much of a chance to paint outside because I arrive home too late in the day. But I do take the dog to the park for her daily run and this week, as I have mentioned in other posts, the light is spectacular, so I have been taking phone photos that are great reference material for watercolour experimentation.

A few years ago when I took a workshop with Tom Hoffmann on Lopez Island, he had us work out problematic areas in a painting by practicing small sections first. I think that’s a great strategy because if you’ve already worked out where you might run into a mess (and dealt with it in advance), then you have a much better chance of success when you finally get around to painting. With that in mind, I came home from the park and, using my reference image, made a small (and quite simplified) sketch of what I think might be difficult to tackle in a larger painting: the trees half in light and half in shadow. I think playing around with the colours and values of this will come in handy if ever I decide to take this to the next step by turning it into a larger watercolour.