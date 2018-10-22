Montreal to Toronto train sketching

Testing, testing. I’ve never posted a video before but this is the only way to show my weekend sketch so thought I’d give it a try. Fingers crossed that you can see it too.

On a train ride to Toronto on Saturday I sketched in an accordion sketchbook, adding a new sketch every time the landscape changed. The paper in the book was quite poor for watercolours but it was so much fun to do that I thought I’d post it anyway. The full size is 7 inches by 5.5 feet. I loved the experience so much (the motion of the train, the sound of the whistle as we approached level crossings, the wide open Canadian landscape) that it made we want to cross the country by rail with a ream of better paper and some good paints in my bag.