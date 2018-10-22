Montreal to Toronto train sketching

Montreal to Toronto train sketchingPosted: October 22, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 14 Comments
Testing, testing. I’ve never posted a video before but this is the only way to show my weekend sketch so thought I’d give it a try. Fingers crossed that you can see it too.
On a train ride to Toronto on Saturday I sketched in an accordion sketchbook, adding a new sketch every time the landscape changed. The paper in the book was quite poor for watercolours but it was so much fun to do that I thought I’d post it anyway. The full size is 7 inches by 5.5 feet. I loved the experience so much (the motion of the train, the sound of the whistle as we approached level crossings, the wide open Canadian landscape) that it made we want to cross the country by rail with a ream of better paper and some good paints in my bag.
It came through just great on my sometimes finicky iPad. Thanks so much for the visual treat. I think I have fallen for accordian sketchpads too.
I’m so glad to hear that. Thanks for letting me know Sue. It worked on my phone too. Phew.
You did it! What a wonderful way to fill an accordion book.
Wow! You were busy. Love how it flows.
Video looks fab on my MacPro. Even more exciting is the train trip sketching — and what about Europe?? Sometimes you can order wine 🙂 It seems like such a sensible way to go!!
It worked! It’s wonderful! Congratulations! Now you can do more and we, your loyal fans, will be even more delighted! Thanks so much.
so much fun! sorry to hear the paper in the folding sketch pad wasn’t great. You did a lovely job with paper that didn’t delight you. I’m very interested in this format. Was the sketch book expensive? where can we get ones like this? ( Even just one so I can make my own with good paper.)
I have an accordian sketchbook made by Pentalic. But there are lots of YouTube videos on creating your own, and then you can use your favorite watercolor paper.
Amazing. Thanks for doing this tho I don’t know how you did it. I feel as if I’ve been on the train as well–and I love trains. Great skies. Love the page which looks like birch trees. Would you use the accordion system again?
This looks like you had a great time and some fun to boot!
The video was perfect. I am so amazed you did this on the train. My guess is you did not have anyone sitting next to you. I do a 2 hour train trip from the Sunshine Coast to Brisbane in Queensland, Australia. I often look at the scenery however, I end up sketching the people on the train! You are so good!
Wow! It’s lovely Shari (as always)… I can’t even imagine painting in a moving vehicle, and so beautifully! Marylin Smith
Hi Shari, I tested the video on my laptop, phone and iPad on your blog and Instagram account…. all looked great, the size for the viewing screen got adjusted automatically to fit the viewing device. It was a nice surprise having a little bit of “live” you today.
Terrific quick sketches Shari, I have sketched but never painted on a bus trip.