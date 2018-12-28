Small Sanibel sketches

When I travel for extended periods of time my sketchbook is the keeper of all the memories, not only of big scenes that I see but also lots of small things like flowers and food. I took a little tour around the complex where our rental unit is and found all of these beautiful blooms. Drawing these is easiest when standing, and when it’s time to add colour, I clip my palette to my sketchbook and dip into my water bottles that are in my bag. It makes quick sketching really easy but you need a bag that has a flat bottomed pocket to hold the bottles.

I also did some people sketching on Bowman’s Beach today. I like to capture these poses quickly, either directly with a brush (on the left) or with a quick pencil drawing first (on the right).

9 Comments on “Small Sanibel sketches”

  1. joantav says:
    December 28, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    I like the way you did the flowers in a way where they extend past their boundaries. Nice people sketches. You got great results both ways!

  2. Underhill Tony says:
    December 28, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    Love the flowers. But feel for the people … away on holiday, on the beach and thinking it was safe to breath out!

  3. Alison R. Hall says:
    December 28, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    Fun in the sun! I’m happy for you. Today I could have painted the view using only Payne’s gray.

  4. Katerina Oleksow says:
    December 28, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    Love the flower layout, and great tip about drawing them while standing, it gives a top down view with all the petals and leaves breaking out of the straight boarder. I will definitely have to try a version of this soon.

  5. Mary Lou Peters says:
    December 28, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    Shari—are you staying at Sanibel Moorings by any chance? It’s a beautiful place surrounded by a certified botanical garden.

  6. Bernadette says:
    December 28, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Such great sketches! I can’t decide which I prefer, the flowers or your people on the beach. Thanks for the inspirations to keep painting.

  7. bigskybuckeye says:
    December 29, 2018 at 9:05 am

    I hope that my poetry captures images as well as the ones that live in your sketchbook.

  8. Judy Sopher says:
    December 29, 2018 at 9:33 am

    Always love your work. I could never work standing anymore. Actually I never could. I do love that bag! Do you leave the bottles standing open in the bag while you use the water? If so, doesn’t harm the bag?

  9. Brenda Staresnick says:
    December 29, 2018 at 10:39 am

    Cool Beans!!!!!!!

