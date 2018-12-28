Small Sanibel sketches

Small Sanibel sketchesPosted: December 28, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 9 Comments
When I travel for extended periods of time my sketchbook is the keeper of all the memories, not only of big scenes that I see but also lots of small things like flowers and food. I took a little tour around the complex where our rental unit is and found all of these beautiful blooms. Drawing these is easiest when standing, and when it’s time to add colour, I clip my palette to my sketchbook and dip into my water bottles that are in my bag. It makes quick sketching really easy but you need a bag that has a flat bottomed pocket to hold the bottles.
I also did some people sketching on Bowman’s Beach today. I like to capture these poses quickly, either directly with a brush (on the left) or with a quick pencil drawing first (on the right).
I like the way you did the flowers in a way where they extend past their boundaries. Nice people sketches. You got great results both ways!
Love the flowers. But feel for the people … away on holiday, on the beach and thinking it was safe to breath out!
Fun in the sun! I’m happy for you. Today I could have painted the view using only Payne’s gray.
Love the flower layout, and great tip about drawing them while standing, it gives a top down view with all the petals and leaves breaking out of the straight boarder. I will definitely have to try a version of this soon.
Shari—are you staying at Sanibel Moorings by any chance? It’s a beautiful place surrounded by a certified botanical garden.
Such great sketches! I can’t decide which I prefer, the flowers or your people on the beach. Thanks for the inspirations to keep painting.
I hope that my poetry captures images as well as the ones that live in your sketchbook.
Always love your work. I could never work standing anymore. Actually I never could. I do love that bag! Do you leave the bottles standing open in the bag while you use the water? If so, doesn’t harm the bag?
Cool Beans!!!!!!!