Small Sanibel sketches

When I travel for extended periods of time my sketchbook is the keeper of all the memories, not only of big scenes that I see but also lots of small things like flowers and food. I took a little tour around the complex where our rental unit is and found all of these beautiful blooms. Drawing these is easiest when standing, and when it’s time to add colour, I clip my palette to my sketchbook and dip into my water bottles that are in my bag. It makes quick sketching really easy but you need a bag that has a flat bottomed pocket to hold the bottles.

I also did some people sketching on Bowman’s Beach today. I like to capture these poses quickly, either directly with a brush (on the left) or with a quick pencil drawing first (on the right).