Last Sanibel sketches

No Sanibel sketchbook is complete without some shell sketches. After all, this is what the island is known for. This week we walked on beaches where the piles of shells were almost ankle deep.

When our boys were young we used to buy a postcard that listed the names and photos of the most common shells, and we’d make a game of trying to find all of them on our visits to the beach. These days I just try to find the most interesting shapes and sizes to sketch.

My last sketch of the vacation is a scene I’ve looked at every day through my window — the Sanibel Causeway that links the island to the mainland. It was a hard one to sketch because it’s a ways away and the details are very tiny, but putting the palm in front of it helped to add distance, I think.

I will be very sad to leave this place, but I have a book filled with sketches. Plus there’s always snow painting to look forward to!