Last Sanibel sketches

Last Sanibel sketchesPosted: January 4, 2019
No Sanibel sketchbook is complete without some shell sketches. After all, this is what the island is known for. This week we walked on beaches where the piles of shells were almost ankle deep.
When our boys were young we used to buy a postcard that listed the names and photos of the most common shells, and we’d make a game of trying to find all of them on our visits to the beach. These days I just try to find the most interesting shapes and sizes to sketch.
My last sketch of the vacation is a scene I’ve looked at every day through my window — the Sanibel Causeway that links the island to the mainland. It was a hard one to sketch because it’s a ways away and the details are very tiny, but putting the palm in front of it helped to add distance, I think.
I will be very sad to leave this place, but I have a book filled with sketches. Plus there’s always snow painting to look forward to!
Enjoy your time on Sanibel, a real gem! One year you’ll have to come to Fort myers for golf!
Such great memories are held on your sketchbook pages. Turn to these sketches whenever you need a reminder that sunny days follow every winter snowfall.
Both the seashells and the causeway came out great…perfect memories of your vacation. Thanks for sharing it with us.
Objective achieved ! the large palm tree up front does give the impression that the bridge is far, far away – outstanding!
Not only did you convey the distance, the palm tree has a fullness that makes a nice contrast with the “delicate” architecture of the causeway. Lovely shells. I’m inspired. I’m going to get some out to sketch and pretend I’m on a beach.
Shari, we understand your reluctance in leaving, having been there in the past,
but have reserved some winter weather for you!😅
We’re thinking of going to Sanibel one of these days. Do you have a recommendation of a place to stay?
I love the shells. I have bags full of shells from when my folks used to vacation there. It seems I sketch these in the winter to remember them. You’ve had a wonderful trip.
I just love your sketches – it’s how I imagine I can sketch with watercolours but they rarely turn out so fresh and beautiful.
Thanks for sharing the details of your Sanibel trip. Your sketches have been beautiful and inspiring.
Fresh and lively as always! I really enjoyed your vacation through your sketches and your posts, I hope you did too 😊. I do have a question I have been meaning to ask you, what type and size brush do you use for the Palms fronds? I love how you make them so full and fluffy looking with the perfect tapering towards the ends. Fluffy and delicate at the same time.
Perfect memories! Do you ever do vernisssages in Sanibel? WE visit the GUlf..I have been to Sanibel..so pretty.