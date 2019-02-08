Red bouquet in gouache

After painting these red blooms in watercolour and with digital tools in Procreate on the iPad, I gave it a try today in gouache, on some Fabriano hot press paper. It was really hard to get the bright colours — especially the magentas — because gouache is so flat. But painting the three versions was a great exercise in looking, in mixing colours, in thinking about values, and in working from light to dark and then dark to light. Glad to have these grey days in Montreal which leave me no choice but to paint indoors.