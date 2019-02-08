Red bouquet in gouache

Red bouquet in gouachePosted: February 8, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
After painting these red blooms in watercolour and with digital tools in Procreate on the iPad, I gave it a try today in gouache, on some Fabriano hot press paper. It was really hard to get the bright colours — especially the magentas — because gouache is so flat. But painting the three versions was a great exercise in looking, in mixing colours, in thinking about values, and in working from light to dark and then dark to light. Glad to have these grey days in Montreal which leave me no choice but to paint indoors.
Thanks for sharing Shari. I have some gauche but haven’t tried them out yet. Your flowers look lovely. Keep warm.
The color looks great to me. I love gouache. A bit of a learning process but that is the challenge. Anyway, all 3 flower paintings are super.
The colors are brilliant
Shari, I always enjoy your images and description. Stay warm!
All three paintings are beautiful. I love to paint flowers in oil. Watercolor is a beginning for me. I have trouble mixing watercolors so I practiced your colors just for the fun of learning.
Could this be the same bouquet? The flowers are so full of life and color! I especially love the vase transparency, often difficult to capture. The painting is beautiful, as are the others, each so unique in technique and media.