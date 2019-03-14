Twenty minutes at the mall

It’s been ages since I sketched people, and since the third annual “One Week 100 people” event is coming up in April, I decided to go out to do some quick people sketching this afternoon. Equipped with my 3.5″ x 5″ Stillman & Birn Beta sketchbook, a pencil, and a small watercolour kit, I headed to the mall, and for the price of a Perrier, I spent about 20 minutes sketching from a little café. The sketches are mostly of people walking by, but also some on a bench across the way, and one quick portrait of a man in the café who nodded his acknowledgement when I asked if I could draw him.

One of the things I like the most about this annual event — besides the fact that it forces me to draw lots of people — is that it gets me out of my usual drawing spots (my house and car) and puts me in the midst of moving bodies. I love the social aspect of it too, because over the years I’ve learned that most people don’t mind being sketched. I often show them what I’m doing and that starts a conversation. It’s rare to find an unwilling participant when I tell them what I am working towards.

If you want to get more people drawing practice, and are planning on attending the Urban Sketchers Symposium in Amsterdam this summer, you might want to register for a one-day pre-symposium event called “People Mania: Draw at the Beach” with Marina Grechanik and Suhita Shirodkar. Both of these sketchers make people drawing look easy, and I think it’s going to be a really fun event.