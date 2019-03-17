Sketching greens in Savannah

Sketching greens in SavannahPosted: March 17, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 13 Comments
Savannah had a bit of a slow start today. Seems like most of the city was still asleep when I went out sketching this morning, no doubt recovering from the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which happened on Saturday. Around noon I started to see a bit of foot traffic walking through Columbia Square where I sitting, people still wearing green wigs and beaded necklaces, but probably looking a little less fresh than yesterday.
I’m here this week to give a workshop at the Telfair Museums called “Sketching Savannah’s Historic Squares”. This is my third time in the city, but first time teaching here. So excited to have the opportunity to do this in a city that is made for sketching. I would love to be able to sketch all 22 historic squares but that is a bit ambitious for a workshop week. In fact, if you want to do justice to these beautiful urban spaces you would have to sketch each of them from four sides because most of them have a beautiful central feature like a statue or a fountain, and are always flanked by architecturally amazing houses or churches. I’d have to stay here for a month or two to complete all 88 views!
Have a great time teaching and painting this magical place. May the weather cooperate!
Ooh, so much better than the photo!
One of my favorite cities! Enjoy!
Lucky you! Looking forward to seeing more posts hopefully. Brings back memories of our holiday in Charleston a few years ago. Hope you have a great time …. sure you will!
Yes, lucky you! I loved Savannah when we visited years ago. So atmospheric—perfect for sketching. Enjoy!
Shari , this is amazing to me because we just left Savannah this morning to continue driving to the North and northwest! If I could have stayed for your class I would have! I really liked the grid arrangement of streets and squares in the historic part of this city…it is the earliest “planned” city in North America. The squares are beautiful, especially now with azaleas in bloom. We went to the Telfair Museums on Friday, including the Rembrandt etchings and his work with the Jewish elders in Amsterdam.
This is great. Always love it when people are included in the sketches, gives it an extra element of life 😀
Gorgeous!!! Thanks for sharing! Love the trees framing the view.
What I love about good painting is that the painting is always better than the actual scene. More exciting and personal.
i just love Savannah, it just screams to be painted, sketched or photographed. Your rendition is just perfect! Can’t wait to see more.
Adding the people really adds much to this great painting. I too believe your painting rendition is far superior to the photograph, so much more inviting. It’s a wonderful time of year to be in Savannah.
Savannah is such a wonderful city and I hope you get to sketch a lot of it. This is beautiful!!! You are right about the squares because there is a different background view from every side. Maybe you will have to extend your stay. lol
Happy that you made it there safely.
Nice to get away from the winter.
Savannah is just beautiful.
We’ll be in Tennessee next week.
Goin’ to Nashville
G