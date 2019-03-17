Sketching greens in Savannah

Savannah had a bit of a slow start today. Seems like most of the city was still asleep when I went out sketching this morning, no doubt recovering from the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which happened on Saturday. Around noon I started to see a bit of foot traffic walking through Columbia Square where I sitting, people still wearing green wigs and beaded necklaces, but probably looking a little less fresh than yesterday.

I’m here this week to give a workshop at the Telfair Museums called “Sketching Savannah’s Historic Squares”. This is my third time in the city, but first time teaching here. So excited to have the opportunity to do this in a city that is made for sketching. I would love to be able to sketch all 22 historic squares but that is a bit ambitious for a workshop week. In fact, if you want to do justice to these beautiful urban spaces you would have to sketch each of them from four sides because most of them have a beautiful central feature like a statue or a fountain, and are always flanked by architecturally amazing houses or churches. I’d have to stay here for a month or two to complete all 88 views!