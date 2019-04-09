The joke’s on me

On Sunday I painted what I thought were the last bits of snow in the woods, and I said my goodbyes to winter painting for this year. But today the joke’s on me. I’m watching yet another storm from my window, happy to be inside as the spring snow wreaks havoc on Montreal’s roads. Of course I had to take advantage and paint the wheelbarrow one more time.

For this near colourless scene, I used a limited triad of Cobalt Blue, Alizarin Crimson and Quinacridone Gold. Mixing these three in different proportions gave me a wide range of neutrals, some warm and some cool. Painted on a pad of Arches Rough paper, 140 lb.