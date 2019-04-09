The joke’s on mePosted: April 9, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 24 Comments
On Sunday I painted what I thought were the last bits of snow in the woods, and I said my goodbyes to winter painting for this year. But today the joke’s on me. I’m watching yet another storm from my window, happy to be inside as the spring snow wreaks havoc on Montreal’s roads. Of course I had to take advantage and paint the wheelbarrow one more time.
For this near colourless scene, I used a limited triad of Cobalt Blue, Alizarin Crimson and Quinacridone Gold. Mixing these three in different proportions gave me a wide range of neutrals, some warm and some cool. Painted on a pad of Arches Rough paper, 140 lb.
Your wheel barrow paintings are going to become renowned as a series, like the haystacks by Monet! Only, over many more years, with lots of different seasons and light conditions. 🙂
I am every bit taken aback by the weather today. The feeling was not helped at all when my husband sent a panoramic view of Vienna this morning.
At least your wheel barrow smiled back like an old friend – I am always happy to see its ‘new’ look.
Thanks Chris. I think we were all taken aback by the snow today. Lucky Yves, to be in Vienna and missing all this!
Nice job Shari, I always like hearing about your palette. I just got your new book
too! It’s awesome, and it’s going right in my sketch kit and traveling with me!
Bob, thanks for letting me know about the book. The size is perfect for carrying around, I agree. Enjoy!
Love your wheelbarrows! Great review of your book by James Guerney (sp) and I hope you’ll have a chance to read it. I have my copy and think it’s terrific! Frank B
That was a great review by James Gurney. I certainly did read it and happy to hear that you are enjoying your copy too.
Really nice use of neutral tones. I also like the subject matter. There is a certain beauty in everyday things that mostly goes unnoticed.
Thanks so much Justin. There is certainly a beauty in everyday things. I paint this wheelbarrow often, but it’s especially nice in winter with some snow on it.
ah ben “ta-brouette”!! The joke’s also on us Maritimers! I was just about to bring my wheel barrow out for another season of yard work and put away my snow shovels! Well at least an artist can use their tools all year round!! Beautiful work Shari, as always!!!
Ah oui! You are getting it too. There are always some little surprises in April for us Canadians, aren’t there? Enjoy the snow Gayle.
Wondering if the wheelbarrow is ever used? Or moved? It seems to maintain the same position. And I love it. Always smile when I see it.
To repeat what has been said over and over-I have learned a lot from your book. You did a great job and I don’t know how you found time for all you do and the book. Worth waiting for and I’m sure I will refer to it often.
Judy, this wheelbarrow does get used. In fact this is a new position under the tree. My husband used the wheelbarrow this weekend to move some wood that was left behind when the electric company trimmed the oak tree this winter. They just tossed all the logs and branches onto the lawn, so the wheelbarrow came in very handy. And glad to hear that you’re enjoying the book!
The wheelbarrow means spring is not far behind!, I just received Artist magazine and I was thrilled to see an article by you! Congratulations. You do all this really well.
Donna, that’s great that you received your copy of the magazine. I proofread a copy a few months ago but have been looking forward to seeing this in print. Is it the one with the title “Sketching Montreal”?
Yes it is. I meant to say the article is about you–Mr. Whitney did a nice write-up and there aref many samples of your work. Will get your book soon. I guess I’ll call it the sketchers bible. (My wheelbarrow is also red – best color for the contrasts of all the seasons)
Congratulations on your article in Artists Magazine on painting Montreal! What a nice piece! Also, congratulations on the “back page” article in Watercolor Artist! I love the painting of the glads—it says “happy thoughts” to me. I believe we in Michigan will be getting some more snow yet this week. We are all trying hard to shake the last gifts of winter. Sigh.
Thanks so much Sue. Yes, both magazines in one month is very thrilling for me. but I haven’t seen either of these yet. Do you subscribe to the print or digital editions? Sorry to hear about your snow too. I guess spring is late everywhere…
Such a wonderful story you tell about such common things.
I brag to everyone I know about the time we sketched together in Montreal. More and more I have come to know how privileged I was to have access to both you and Marc Taro Holmes! And so pleased to see your red wheelbarrow is still standing. Perhaps, after all these years, you might name it. Hmmmmmmm…a contest?
Lee, we had such a nice time together in Montreal. I loved our outing together. Yes, the wheelbarrow is still standing. I think someone did try to name it some time ago, but I have forgotten who, and what the name was. Maybe it was you, lol! And maybe you remember what you named it…
Lovely result
Thanks!
Hey Shari, we got at least 8 inches up here on Montee Ashton.
Never seen this before, and it isn’t over yet.
Bring out the winter palette.
G
George, we’ve been wondering about you. Do you have power? It must be crazy up there because it’s crazy here too. April!!