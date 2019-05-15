From above

From abovePosted: May 15, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 8 Comments
Spring is late this year, and all I could find to sketch in my garden were these three tulips, seeking a bit of sun like all of us this May. It took a while to figure out the right mix of colours to get the glowing orange/pink of the blooms. Quinacridone Rose, Azo Yellow and a bit of Transparent Orange did the job, in the end. And although I rarely use it, Lunar Black mixed with Alizarin Crimson gave me a dark that was just right for the centres. Sketched in a Travelogue Watercolour Journal, 8″ x 8″.
You must have had Amsterdam on your mind!
It must have been Tony! My teaching semester is almost over and I’m certainly looking forward to all the travel I have planned. July isn’t that far off anymore…
I’ve been on a tulip painting binge this past week- if only I’d seen this sooner, mine would look much better! See you Friday
Maybe we can paint a few tulips in Fredericksburg. See you Friday!
Such an interesting composition. Aerial view. I love that.
It’s fun to change the viewpoint sometimes. The centres of tulips are so dramatic.
Nice pictures of Tulips, mine are in full bloom right now, and I got some photos a few days ago. I’m hoping to get some pictures of Trilliums this week.
Interesting viewpoint–almost abstract . Is that pyrrole orange? Lovely color you mixed. I have tried to use a limited palette but every time you mention another color, I want to add it.