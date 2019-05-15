From above

Spring is late this year, and all I could find to sketch in my garden were these three tulips, seeking a bit of sun like all of us this May. It took a while to figure out the right mix of colours to get the glowing orange/pink of the blooms. Quinacridone Rose, Azo Yellow and a bit of Transparent Orange did the job, in the end. And although I rarely use it, Lunar Black mixed with Alizarin Crimson gave me a dark that was just right for the centres. Sketched in a Travelogue Watercolour Journal, 8″ x 8″.