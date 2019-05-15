From above

Spring is late this year, and all I could find to sketch in my garden were these three tulips, seeking a bit of sun like all of us this May. It took a while to figure out the right mix of colours to get the glowing orange/pink of the blooms. Quinacridone Rose, Azo Yellow and a bit of Transparent Orange did the job, in the end. And although I rarely use it, Lunar Black mixed with Alizarin Crimson gave me a dark that was just right for the centres. Sketched in a Travelogue Watercolour Journal, 8″ x 8″.

  1. TonyU says:
    May 15, 2019 at 4:23 pm

    You must have had Amsterdam on your mind!

  2. Denise says:
    May 15, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    I’ve been on a tulip painting binge this past week- if only I’d seen this sooner, mine would look much better! See you Friday

  3. Ghislaine says:
    May 15, 2019 at 5:38 pm

    Such an interesting composition. Aerial view. I love that.

  4. shawnthompsonart says:
    May 15, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    Nice pictures of Tulips, mine are in full bloom right now, and I got some photos a few days ago. I’m hoping to get some pictures of Trilliums this week.

  5. Judy Sopher says:
    May 16, 2019 at 4:44 am

    Interesting viewpoint–almost abstract . Is that pyrrole orange? Lovely color you mixed. I have tried to use a limited palette but every time you mention another color, I want to add it.

