Brick house on Lakeshore

Shadow patterns are worth waiting for. They add so much to a scene, don’t you think? When I started out sketching this house on Lakeshore Road in Pointe Claire, it was sunny, but then clouds appeared. I painted the local colours of the house and trees, but the scene was flat. I’m an optimist, though. A patient optimist. I loaded up my brush with shadow colour and waited. And waited. And waited. When the sun reappeared, I rewet my brush and quickly added in the shadow areas. I probably could have tried to do this from memory but the shadow patterns from the mostly bare trees were quite dynamic and I wanted to get it right.

9 Comments on "Brick house on Lakeshore"

  1. TonyU says:
    May 11, 2019 at 5:38 pm

    How strange that it would have been a shadow of itself without them!

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      May 11, 2019 at 5:39 pm

      Tony, are you enjoying spring too? Hope so. Thanks for making me smile today.

      • TonyU says:
        May 11, 2019 at 5:47 pm

        My pleasure. Grateful our winters are so much milder and our springs so much earlier than your’s. Then again we do have Brexit!

      • Shari Blaukopf says:
        May 11, 2019 at 6:06 pm

        That Brexit thing just goes on and on. I read The Guardian online everyday, and I must say that no matter how much I read about the subject, it’s still sounds like chaos to me. But at least you have flowers…

  2. Rooi says:
    May 11, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    Oh I love your colours… love love love so much

  3. Alison R. Hall says:
    May 11, 2019 at 11:08 pm

    Lovely light! I was having the same shadow issues today.

  4. Jean says:
    May 12, 2019 at 4:15 am

    Your adding of shadows makes the scene pop out as if in 3D!
    Thanks for waiting and getting it right!

