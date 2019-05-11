Brick house on Lakeshore

Brick house on LakeshorePosted: May 11, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 9 Comments
Shadow patterns are worth waiting for. They add so much to a scene, don’t you think? When I started out sketching this house on Lakeshore Road in Pointe Claire, it was sunny, but then clouds appeared. I painted the local colours of the house and trees, but the scene was flat. I’m an optimist, though. A patient optimist. I loaded up my brush with shadow colour and waited. And waited. And waited. When the sun reappeared, I rewet my brush and quickly added in the shadow areas. I probably could have tried to do this from memory but the shadow patterns from the mostly bare trees were quite dynamic and I wanted to get it right.
How strange that it would have been a shadow of itself without them!
Tony, are you enjoying spring too? Hope so. Thanks for making me smile today.
My pleasure. Grateful our winters are so much milder and our springs so much earlier than your’s. Then again we do have Brexit!
That Brexit thing just goes on and on. I read The Guardian online everyday, and I must say that no matter how much I read about the subject, it’s still sounds like chaos to me. But at least you have flowers…
Oh I love your colours… love love love so much
You have those same colours. xoxo
I do.. I do.. me no shari but
Lovely light! I was having the same shadow issues today.
Your adding of shadows makes the scene pop out as if in 3D!
Thanks for waiting and getting it right!