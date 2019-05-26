The good stuffPosted: May 26, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 14 Comments
Spring is the best time in my garden. That’s when all the good stuff blooms. After that it’s mostly hostas and other low maintenance plants that are good in shade. Nothing worth cutting or sketching, unfortunately. In spring there’s also lots to do in the garden, liking hauling around bags of mulch, but my reward at the end was that I picked a jar full of this good stuff, and I got to sketch it.
Hi Shari, quick question
What pen do you favour for your light line drawings of the subject to begin with?
Thanks
James Hancock
Hi James, This one was done with pencil first. No pen at all. When I do use pen it is a very fine marker like a Pitt Artist Pen or a Micron 005. But I prefer to use a 2B mechanical pencil.
Absolutely delicious!
Well thanks so much!
Good Afternoon,
Very beautiful work and very leasant to look at.
Regards and blessings
Uma
Thanks so much Uma.
Just lovely. Brightened up my morning.
It brightened up my day to pick them Judy.
I’m in Rangeley Maine right now and there is not much that’s green yet. Daffs are just starting. And nothing much else happening. Thanks for sharing your local color. Love your greens.
I think it’s a late spring everywhere! thanks for writing Donna.
Depth in a vase of flowers. Superb.
Doug, you are very generous!
Beautiful ~ thanks for sharing the good stuff!
And thank you for writing!