Spring is the best time in my garden. That’s when all the good stuff blooms. After that it’s mostly hostas and other low maintenance plants that are good in shade. Nothing worth cutting or sketching, unfortunately. In spring there’s also lots to do in the garden, liking hauling around bags of mulch, but my reward at the end was that I picked a jar full of this good stuff, and I got to sketch it.

  1. James Hancock says:
    May 26, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    Hi Shari, quick question
    What pen do you favour for your light line drawings of the subject to begin with?
    Thanks
    James Hancock

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      May 27, 2019 at 1:47 pm

      Hi James, This one was done with pencil first. No pen at all. When I do use pen it is a very fine marker like a Pitt Artist Pen or a Micron 005. But I prefer to use a 2B mechanical pencil.

  2. Alison R. Hall says:
    May 26, 2019 at 10:44 pm

    Absolutely delicious!

  3. Uma Maheswar Nakka says:
    May 27, 2019 at 2:56 am

    Good Afternoon,

    Very beautiful work and very leasant to look at.
    Regards and blessings
    Uma

  4. Judy Sopher says:
    May 27, 2019 at 5:53 am

    Just lovely. Brightened up my morning.

  5. Donna says:
    May 27, 2019 at 8:35 am

    I’m in Rangeley Maine right now and there is not much that’s green yet. Daffs are just starting. And nothing much else happening. Thanks for sharing your local color. Love your greens.

  6. Doug Moench says:
    May 27, 2019 at 10:32 am

    Depth in a vase of flowers. Superb.

  7. lannie says:
    May 27, 2019 at 10:34 am

    Beautiful ~ thanks for sharing the good stuff!

