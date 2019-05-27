Dreaming Alice

Dreaming AlicePosted: May 27, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
Even when asleep and dreaming of chasing tennis balls in the park, Alice is constantly shifting positions on her bed. That’s why my drawing tool of choice for dog sketching is a brush pen. With the open line of this pen I can adjust my contours for a paw that shifts, a nose that gets tucked in, or a single eye that opens to look at me.
Thanks, Shari. It’s been a while since we’ve seen Alice.
I wish you would give a sketching course in Montreal!
I know! I have missed sketching her.
Are you on my mailing list? I am giving two sketching classes in Montreal this summer but they are both sold out. I always send notifications out to my mailing list first, and they both sold out before I even had time to announce them on my blog. If you are interested in being on my mailing list, please send me your email address.
Hahaha! I love the sketch! I don’t have a dog, I have a cat (less maintenance!!), but relate to your comments in every sense!
LOVE the pic of Alice…You and I are drawing the same things! : ) We have the same perfect models. Emily
Nice to see Alice again. Never thought of using a brush pen to draw my dogs. I just got a “good” brush pen and not used to it yet. It has a slightly longer brush and is a bit tricky for me. But I will keep trying. Fun to have something a bit different.
Choosing the right tool for the job, always smart, but takes experience and wisdom. Lovely drawing of your wonderful model.