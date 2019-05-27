Dreaming Alice

Posted: May 27, 2019 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |6 Comments

Even when asleep and dreaming of chasing tennis balls in the park, Alice is constantly shifting positions on her bed. That’s why my drawing tool of choice for dog sketching is a brush pen. With the open line of this pen I can adjust my contours for a paw that shifts, a nose that gets tucked in, or a single eye that opens to look at me.

6 Comments on “Dreaming Alice”

  1. Susan says:
    May 27, 2019 at 2:05 pm

    Thanks, Shari. It’s been a while since we’ve seen Alice.
    I wish you would give a sketching course in Montreal!
    Susan

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      May 27, 2019 at 2:22 pm

      I know! I have missed sketching her.
      Are you on my mailing list? I am giving two sketching classes in Montreal this summer but they are both sold out. I always send notifications out to my mailing list first, and they both sold out before I even had time to announce them on my blog. If you are interested in being on my mailing list, please send me your email address.
      Best,
      Shari

  2. Yvonne says:
    May 27, 2019 at 4:02 pm

    Hahaha! I love the sketch! I don’t have a dog, I have a cat (less maintenance!!), but relate to your comments in every sense!

  3. Emily Passman says:
    May 27, 2019 at 4:04 pm

    LOVE the pic of Alice…You and I are drawing the same things! : ) We have the same perfect models. Emily

    >

  4. Judy Sopher says:
    May 27, 2019 at 4:32 pm

    Nice to see Alice again. Never thought of using a brush pen to draw my dogs. I just got a “good” brush pen and not used to it yet. It has a slightly longer brush and is a bit tricky for me. But I will keep trying. Fun to have something a bit different.

  5. Alison R. Hall says:
    May 27, 2019 at 6:17 pm

    Choosing the right tool for the job, always smart, but takes experience and wisdom. Lovely drawing of your wonderful model.

