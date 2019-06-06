Morning in the garden

I’ve been thinking a lot about Charles Reid this week. The renowned watercolour painter and teacher died last Saturday, and although I was never fortunate enough to study with him, my library has a whole shelf of his books. I look at them often, and sometimes reading just one page of any of them will fill my head with enough painting ideas for a week.

One of my most dog-eared of his books is Painting What You Want to See. Here’s a little quote from the intro, “At the core of this book is the idea that we’re not painting “things” in terms of objects, rather we’re painting things as patches of color and value”. That simple yet very important concept was top of mind as I sketched in my garden this morning.