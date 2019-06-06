Morning in the garden

I’ve been thinking a lot about Charles Reid this week. The renowned watercolour painter and teacher died last Saturday, and although I was never fortunate enough to study with him, my library has a whole shelf of his books. I look at them often, and sometimes reading just one page of any of them will fill my head with enough painting ideas for a week.

One of my most dog-eared of his books is Painting What You Want to See. Here’s a little quote from the intro, “At the core of this book is the idea that we’re not painting “things” in terms of objects, rather we’re painting things as patches of color and value”. That simple yet very important concept was top of mind as I sketched in my garden this morning.

  1. Carol says:
    June 6, 2019 at 11:14 am

    so sad to hear of his passing. His watercolor books were the first I had.

  2. TonyU says:
    June 6, 2019 at 11:40 am

    Lovely words ….. from him and from you.

  3. Jeff Gold says:
    June 6, 2019 at 11:42 am

    And what a beautiful tribute to his memory. “painting things as patches of color and value” could easily be your motto as well. But there’s so much more. As always your simplification of the subject and concentration on a particular area of interest are stunningly successful here.The contrast of greens and reds and those striking shadows just pop off the page. Wow!

  4. Judy Sopher says:
    June 6, 2019 at 11:46 am

    Lovely painting. I also have his books. Goes back to when I started collecting art books. Sad to lose someone of his talent.

