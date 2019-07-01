People on Canada Day

Happy Canada Day! The weather is perfect for plein air painting and since I had an errand to run in the same neighbourhood, I was back in Carré St. Louis today, painting the famous kiosk.

I’ve been trying to incorporate more people in my work, and the hardest thing, I find, is to not overwork them. I try to make them look like they fit into the scene. When I might previously have avoided this, I also included the guy sleeping on the bench. He’s part of the scene, after all, and part of what makes the park interesting. Although the Victorian houses surrounding the park are very beautiful and very expensive, there are a fair number of homeless people who sleep on the benches and on the grass, and on hot days cool off in the fountain too.

My aim when adding people is to draw the shapes to scale, to paint them simply without going over the details again and again, and then to avoid touching them again. When they’re not successful it’s because I went back into them too often with a small brush. When they work, it’s because I haven’t added more paint than in any other part of the painting.