Retired

Sometimes you just know when it’s time to give up your day job and move on to other things. My trusty wheelbarrow is a perfect example. A few weeks ago, the axle broke, rendering it useless as a garden machine. Despite what you naysayers might think, this old friend was often put to good use — to haul bags of mulch and to move logs around in the garden — but now it’s been replaced by a new, more industrial model.

Sadly, the newer model is quite unsightly, at least to me. All shiny metal and bulbous red handles, and of course no rust. But happily for the old wheelbarrow, it’s still my first choice as a model, both in summer and especially in winter.