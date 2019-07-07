Yellow Loosestrife

This is a good year in my garden. Things that I planted three years ago are finally starting to mature. The tall spikes of Lysimachia vulgaris (Yellow Loosestrife) stand out in a shady part of the bed, and since it was too hot to go anywhere to paint yesterday, I set my easel up in my backyard and worked from there. Painted on a Winsor & Newton Watercolour pad, 10″ x 14″, with no preliminary pencil drawing.