Yellow Loosestrife

Posted: July 7, 2019 | Author: |

This is a good year in my garden. Things that I planted three years ago are finally starting to mature. The tall spikes of Lysimachia vulgaris (Yellow Loosestrife) stand out in a shady part of the bed, and since it was too hot to go anywhere to paint yesterday, I set my easel up in my backyard and worked from there. Painted on a Winsor & Newton Watercolour pad, 10″ x 14″, with no preliminary pencil drawing.

5 Comments on “Yellow Loosestrife”

  1. Lee Kline says:
    July 7, 2019 at 8:01 am

    Thanks. This Is Lovely. This is my personal definition of a watercolor. It would be so interesting to know what color touched the paper first, then next, and so on. I am saving this so that I may learn……

    Reply
  2. Alison R. Hall says:
    July 7, 2019 at 8:08 am

    I love this Shari. It’s a different experience with no pencil first, eh?
    I can imagine this yellow in your wonderful shady garden. As usual, you have captured the character of this reliable and pretty perennial.

    Reply
  3. Donna Thibodeau says:
    July 7, 2019 at 8:32 am

    I’m going to try this. My drawings get carried away before I try to paint them. This looks like fun.

    Reply
  4. Linda Murray says:
    July 7, 2019 at 8:45 am

    Ditto what Lee Kline said. As soon as I saw this painting, I wondered the same thing. I tried to picture what color you started with- I’m guessing the yellow? A beautiful painting. I’m impressed with how you painted the background and the foliage. I’m afraid mine would look like a muddy mess 🥴

    Reply
  5. Bernadette says:
    July 7, 2019 at 8:59 am

    So beautifully fresh and lovely! I like the whites peeking through, left untouched. It’s a keeper!
    i would have liked to watch you paint this one.

    Reply

