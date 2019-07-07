Yellow LoosestrifePosted: July 7, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 5 Comments
This is a good year in my garden. Things that I planted three years ago are finally starting to mature. The tall spikes of Lysimachia vulgaris (Yellow Loosestrife) stand out in a shady part of the bed, and since it was too hot to go anywhere to paint yesterday, I set my easel up in my backyard and worked from there. Painted on a Winsor & Newton Watercolour pad, 10″ x 14″, with no preliminary pencil drawing.
Thanks. This Is Lovely. This is my personal definition of a watercolor. It would be so interesting to know what color touched the paper first, then next, and so on. I am saving this so that I may learn……
I love this Shari. It’s a different experience with no pencil first, eh?
I can imagine this yellow in your wonderful shady garden. As usual, you have captured the character of this reliable and pretty perennial.
I’m going to try this. My drawings get carried away before I try to paint them. This looks like fun.
Ditto what Lee Kline said. As soon as I saw this painting, I wondered the same thing. I tried to picture what color you started with- I’m guessing the yellow? A beautiful painting. I’m impressed with how you painted the background and the foliage. I’m afraid mine would look like a muddy mess 🥴
So beautifully fresh and lovely! I like the whites peeking through, left untouched. It’s a keeper!
i would have liked to watch you paint this one.