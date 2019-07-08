Sailing lesson

In my workshop last week, we spent a long time talking about how to decide what to sketch when you are looking at a complex scene. My suggestion was to begin with the thing that interested you most, and work outward from there.

This morning I spent some time contemplating the scene at the Pointe Claire Yacht Club. I walked along the shore looking at the boats, then I moved further back and took in a wider angle which included the clubhouse, but it was only when the sailing class came out that I knew what I was going to paint. The instructor stood for a long time with his arms akimbo — blue shirt framed by the white sail — waiting for his group of kids to get ready for the lesson. When I saw his pose I knew that would be my starting point. In a fairly monochromatic setting, the touches of colour and movement from the group as well as the white sails set against the dark building formed the start of my drawing.

One Comment on “Sailing lesson”

  1. tmikeporter says:
    July 8, 2019 at 3:14 pm

    Great advice and teaches us to be aware of what we see and how we respond to it.

