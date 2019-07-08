Sailing lesson

In my workshop last week, we spent a long time talking about how to decide what to sketch when you are looking at a complex scene. My suggestion was to begin with the thing that interested you most, and work outward from there.

This morning I spent some time contemplating the scene at the Pointe Claire Yacht Club. I walked along the shore looking at the boats, then I moved further back and took in a wider angle which included the clubhouse, but it was only when the sailing class came out that I knew what I was going to paint. The instructor stood for a long time with his arms akimbo — blue shirt framed by the white sail — waiting for his group of kids to get ready for the lesson. When I saw his pose I knew that would be my starting point. In a fairly monochromatic setting, the touches of colour and movement from the group as well as the white sails set against the dark building formed the start of my drawing.