Leaves, stems and flowers: tips for garden sketchers

I spent the afternoon sketching in my garden today. All kinds of things are blooming out there in the heat, and instead of painting a full page, I filled a spread with small sketches. Here are a few tips that might help if you are thinking of trying this:

  • Remember to incorporate leaves and stems along with the flowers
  • Look at the shape of each leaf, and how it comes off the stem of the plant. Every plant is different.
  • Mass small flowers into one shape.
  • Let some parts of the sketch escape from each frame.
  • Use different size frames on the page, keeping some horizontal, some vertical and some square.
  • Draw the blooms from different angles like the white daisies, below. Look at the flowers from above as well as below. Look at the unopened buds and add some of those in.
  • Use complementary colours
  • Vary your greens by using different blues in your foliage mixes. In the white hosta flower above, I used Cerulean Blue instead of Ultramarine or Prussian.
  • Use contrast: big and small frames, big and small blooms, light and dark washes.
  • Don’t treat this like a botanical study (unless of course you want to). Just have fun, keep the washes fresh and capture the essence of each flower.

28 Comments on “Leaves, stems and flowers: tips for garden sketchers”

  1. Donna says:
    July 10, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    Thanks for all the tips. Very easy to overdo flowers. I need to get outside!!!

  2. DiniAlice says:
    July 10, 2019 at 4:38 pm

    Thanks for the great tips! I love my garden and I love painting the flowers as well as the veggies!

  3. bmweeks says:
    July 10, 2019 at 4:54 pm

    Great post Shari! Thank you.

  4. Alison R. Hall says:
    July 10, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    Perfect timing! I’m about to grab my sketch stuff and head back out to the garden. Great tips. And I love the idea of little individual flower “portraits.”
    Another tip: add the little shadow of the bloom on the stem (like in the daisy sketch you did). When I first noticed this and added the shadow, it really added depth to the bloom.

  5. Denise says:
    July 10, 2019 at 5:13 pm

    This post was a “bouquet” of helpful tips! Thank you!

  6. David says:
    July 10, 2019 at 5:37 pm

    Thank you, very useful advice and lovely sketches.

  7. Bart van Kempen says:
    July 10, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    Thank you. I was just having my morning coffee in the garden and thinking of painting some of my flowers before reading this. Great tips.

  8. shawnthompsonart says:
    July 10, 2019 at 10:57 pm

    Nice Flowers, I have a beautiful Hydrangea in front of my house. It blooms for several weeks every summer. I did a watercolour painting of my Hosta’s yesterday, and used a red pencil. It was really neat how the pencil showed through the thin paint washes.

  9. miatagrrl says:
    July 11, 2019 at 12:24 am

    I often get overwhelmed in large gardens by all the masses of greens and even flowers. I love these tips and your montages of small “framed” floral portraits — I’m going to try these next time I’m sketching in a garden. Thank you!

  10. Judy Sopher says:
    July 11, 2019 at 1:58 am

    Perfect timing as our flowers are in full bloom right now. Will definitely try the small sketches. Flowers are difficult for me.This really helps.Thanks.

  11. monique says:
    July 11, 2019 at 8:42 am

    Thank you! I struggle:)

  12. Janice Veal says:
    July 11, 2019 at 9:34 am

    What fun!

  13. Uma Maheswar Nakka says:
    July 11, 2019 at 1:42 pm

    Good Evening dear friend Shari,

    All your paintings and tutorials are extremely wonderful and appreciated.
    I admire your open heart in teaching the art.
    All the best and good luck.
    Lord bless you coupled with my blessings.
    Uma

