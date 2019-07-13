One thing at a time

One thing at a timePosted: July 13, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
I’m packing my bags for workshops in Amersfoort and Amsterdam next week, but before I add in my art supplies, I get out my palette for one last time to paint the berries in the fridge. I’ll admit, I bought too many boxes this week — it’s a good year for strawberries — and these will go bad if I don’t take immediate action. Fortunately I have enough time to paint, pack AND make jam before taking off tomorrow.
The strawberries look delicious! Have a great time in Amsterdam – we were there in April and it was a fascinating place. Watch out for bicyclers.
Nancy, I was in Amsterdam about 8 years ago and I remember looking about 10 times before I crossed the street. Those cyclists are fierce!
Rent a bike! Then the world of Amsterdam is made just for you. Truly, it’s only intimidating when you’re *off* the bike.
Tomorrow?..? You leave early! I’m leaving only on thursday and I cannot stand quietly! Hope to see you in Amsterdam….
I hope your jam was a wonderful as this painting of strawberries. Yum!
Bon voyage! And happy painting and touring!
Delicious berry sketch!