One thing at a time

I’m packing my bags for workshops in Amersfoort and Amsterdam next week, but before I add in my art supplies, I get out my palette for one last time to paint the berries in the fridge. I’ll admit, I bought too many boxes this week — it’s a good year for strawberries — and these will go bad if I don’t take immediate action. Fortunately I have enough time to paint, pack AND make jam before taking off tomorrow.