One thing at a time

I’m packing my bags for workshops in Amersfoort and Amsterdam next week, but before I add in my art supplies, I get out my palette for one last time to paint the berries in the fridge. I’ll admit, I bought too many boxes this week — it’s a good year for strawberries — and these will go bad if I don’t take immediate action. Fortunately I have enough time to paint, pack AND make jam before taking off tomorrow.

  1. Nancy says:
    July 13, 2019 at 5:03 pm

    The strawberries look delicious! Have a great time in Amsterdam – we were there in April and it was a fascinating place. Watch out for bicyclers.

  2. Nicole Lavigne says:
    July 13, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    Tomorrow?..? You leave early! I’m leaving only on thursday and I cannot stand quietly! Hope to see you in Amsterdam….

  3. Homesteading Artist says:
    July 13, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    I hope your jam was a wonderful as this painting of strawberries. Yum!

  4. Alison R. Hall says:
    July 13, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    Bon voyage! And happy painting and touring!
    Delicious berry sketch!

