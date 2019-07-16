Thumb’s up for Amersfoort

Posted: July 16, 2019 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |16 Comments

Hello from Amersfoort! I landed in the Netherlands yesterday and after catching up on some sleep I spent the day scouting out workshop locations with my wonderful organizer here.

The weather is perfect for sketching. Not too hot and no rain so far. This morning I had the quintessential European sketching experience: I sat in a café for hours, nursing a cappuccino and sketching a view of the square. Amersfoort is really a sketcher’s paradise (I know, I say that about many places) but it’s a small city with canals, a historic walled area with great old buildings, and it’s not at all crowded. It was hard to choose the best places because there were so many.

My three-day workshop starts tomorrow so I will be posting a few photos from that soon. And a warning about images — I have no scanner on this trip so expect my thumb in many photos.

16 Comments on “Thumb’s up for Amersfoort”

  1. Carol says:
    July 16, 2019 at 5:45 pm

    lovely, thanks for sharing. Always fun to see your work. 🙂

    Reply
  2. Rene Wojcik says:
    July 16, 2019 at 5:51 pm

    Great sketch, Shari…old world charm brought to life. I love it!
    Are you using a 81/2” Handbook? Just curious.

    Reply
  3. D. kubik says:
    July 16, 2019 at 6:54 pm

    Beautiful rendition.

    Reply
  4. Bernadette says:
    July 16, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    True to your word, you are including people in your paintings when possible. They add so much life to your paintings. The sketch is lovely, I especially like the sky so fluid and loose. Great work as always. Thanks for sharing.

    Reply
  5. Linda Murray says:
    July 16, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    Just lovely Shari! So many times I find your painting much more interesting than the actual setting! I love seeing how you can eliminate certain things in drawing your sketch to make it more pleasing to the eye 😊

    Reply
  6. mayelalameda says:
    July 16, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    I love how picturesque the town looks. Enjoy your time. Looking forward to the workshop pictures.

    Reply
  7. mayelalameda says:
    July 16, 2019 at 8:14 pm

    I love how you create such lively sketches. Can’t wait to see the pictures from your workshop.

    Reply
  8. Louise Genest says:
    July 16, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    Hi Shari. Your work is so wonderful. Would you please tell me on what kind of paper it is on. And also, generally what kind of watercolour paper you use. Thank you. Louise

    Reply
  9. Alison R. Hall says:
    July 17, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Glad to know you are there, safe and sound, and stimulated by new surroundings! Have a great workshop!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s