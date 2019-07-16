Thumb’s up for Amersfoort

Hello from Amersfoort! I landed in the Netherlands yesterday and after catching up on some sleep I spent the day scouting out workshop locations with my wonderful organizer here.

The weather is perfect for sketching. Not too hot and no rain so far. This morning I had the quintessential European sketching experience: I sat in a café for hours, nursing a cappuccino and sketching a view of the square. Amersfoort is really a sketcher’s paradise (I know, I say that about many places) but it’s a small city with canals, a historic walled area with great old buildings, and it’s not at all crowded. It was hard to choose the best places because there were so many.

My three-day workshop starts tomorrow so I will be posting a few photos from that soon. And a warning about images — I have no scanner on this trip so expect my thumb in many photos.