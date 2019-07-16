Thumb’s up for Amersfoort

Thumb’s up for AmersfoortPosted: July 16, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 16 Comments
Hello from Amersfoort! I landed in the Netherlands yesterday and after catching up on some sleep I spent the day scouting out workshop locations with my wonderful organizer here.
The weather is perfect for sketching. Not too hot and no rain so far. This morning I had the quintessential European sketching experience: I sat in a café for hours, nursing a cappuccino and sketching a view of the square. Amersfoort is really a sketcher’s paradise (I know, I say that about many places) but it’s a small city with canals, a historic walled area with great old buildings, and it’s not at all crowded. It was hard to choose the best places because there were so many.
My three-day workshop starts tomorrow so I will be posting a few photos from that soon. And a warning about images — I have no scanner on this trip so expect my thumb in many photos.
lovely, thanks for sharing. Always fun to see your work. 🙂
Thanks Carol!
Great sketch, Shari…old world charm brought to life. I love it!
Are you using a 81/2” Handbook? Just curious.
That is exactly the book I’m using. Thanks for writing Rene.
Beautiful rendition.
Thanks so much.
True to your word, you are including people in your paintings when possible. They add so much life to your paintings. The sketch is lovely, I especially like the sky so fluid and loose. Great work as always. Thanks for sharing.
Thanks so much Bernadette.
Just lovely Shari! So many times I find your painting much more interesting than the actual setting! I love seeing how you can eliminate certain things in drawing your sketch to make it more pleasing to the eye 😊
I love how picturesque the town looks. Enjoy your time. Looking forward to the workshop pictures.
It is indeed a very picturesque town which is why it’s perfect for a workshop. Lots to draw.
I love how you create such lively sketches. Can’t wait to see the pictures from your workshop.
Hi Shari. Your work is so wonderful. Would you please tell me on what kind of paper it is on. And also, generally what kind of watercolour paper you use. Thank you. Louise
Thanks Louise. This is sketched in a Handbook Watercolour journal. I also use paper by Arches, Fabriano and Winsor & Newton.
Glad to know you are there, safe and sound, and stimulated by new surroundings! Have a great workshop!
Thanks Alison. I did arrive safe and sound, and tired too from a sleepless night on the plane, but I made up for it when I arrived. Feeling ready for today’s workshop.