Snow in summer

Snow in summerPosted: August 5, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 14 Comments
So pleased to see the August/September issue of International Artist magazine with my step-by-step article about painting snow scenes. It was a lot of fun to break down my painting process into steps, and since this is a topic I never cover in workshops (can’t fit everyone in my car!), I was happy to have the opportunity to write an article about it. Available on newsstands now.
Absolutely NO ONE can paint snow like you can, Shari, and with just a few strokes of color! I will for sure get a copy to save!
Thanks Kathy. Great to hear from you. Hope your summer is wonderful.
Wow!! Awesome… and Thanks so much!!!
I receive International Artist digitally. What a pleasant surprise to find your article. I can feel the chill in the air just looking at your sketches.
This is wonderful – you must be very proud!
I am so pleased for you to be featured like this. And the fortunate readers who get to see your process.
What a valuable resource your article is sure to be! Running to the store now to purchase a copy. After a July of record breaking heat, I can use some “cooling off”!
Well this really is awesome Shari, I love that magazine. Glad to see others can see your beautiful work.
Beautiful Montreal. Such a unique city. I was up in the Place Ville Marie Observatory on Saturday, and could see St Josephs Oritory, The Harbour, The Champlain Bridge, The Big O, which surprisingly didn’t crumble as I looked at it, Habitat 76.
lol. Everytime I see the Big O on TV, or in Montreal, I have to joke about it crumbling. I did go to an Expos game when I was a kid.
Shari— saw the article while I was in Croatia— A friend had the magazine on her boat—it was amazing! You are an authoress!!
LIsa
Good Morning dear friend Shari,
Absolutely awesome.
Please publish those three images on first 2 pages in full scale, instead as looking from the book. They look quite natural as original scenes.
PLEASE.
Regards and blessings.
Uma
Congratulations Shari. A great showcase for your wonderful skills.
lovely snow scenes, there is a plant called snow in summer, Cerastium tomentosum, which looks like snow when it blooms with its white flowers