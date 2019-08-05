Snow in summer

So pleased to see the August/September issue of International Artist magazine with my step-by-step article about painting snow scenes. It was a lot of fun to break down my painting process into steps, and since this is a topic I never cover in workshops (can’t fit everyone in my car!), I was happy to have the opportunity to write an article about it. Available on newsstands now.

  1. Kathy Noble says:
    August 5, 2019 at 4:21 pm

    Absolutely NO ONE can paint snow like you can, Shari, and with just a few strokes of color! I will for sure get a copy to save!

  2. sherylmcdougald says:
    August 5, 2019 at 4:39 pm

    Wow!! Awesome… and Thanks so much!!!

  3. carmelcampbell says:
    August 5, 2019 at 5:18 pm

    I receive International Artist digitally. What a pleasant surprise to find your article. I can feel the chill in the air just looking at your sketches.

  4. StickyMangoRice says:
    August 5, 2019 at 5:46 pm

    This is wonderful – you must be very proud!

  5. Alison R. Hall says:
    August 5, 2019 at 6:41 pm

    I am so pleased for you to be featured like this. And the fortunate readers who get to see your process.

  6. Denise says:
    August 5, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    What a valuable resource your article is sure to be! Running to the store now to purchase a copy. After a July of record breaking heat, I can use some “cooling off”!

  7. sue fenyvesi says:
    August 5, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    Well this really is awesome Shari, I love that magazine. Glad to see others can see your beautiful work.

  8. shawnthompsonart says:
    August 5, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    Beautiful Montreal. Such a unique city. I was up in the Place Ville Marie Observatory on Saturday, and could see St Josephs Oritory, The Harbour, The Champlain Bridge, The Big O, which surprisingly didn’t crumble as I looked at it, Habitat 76.

  9. Lisa Daniels says:
    August 6, 2019 at 1:24 am

    Shari— saw the article while I was in Croatia— A friend had the magazine on her boat—it was amazing! You are an authoress!!
    LIsa

  10. Uma Maheswar Nakka says:
    August 6, 2019 at 1:53 am

    Good Morning dear friend Shari,

    Absolutely awesome.
    Please publish those three images on first 2 pages in full scale, instead as looking from the book. They look quite natural as original scenes.
    PLEASE.
    Regards and blessings.
    Uma

  11. TonyU says:
    August 6, 2019 at 2:33 am

    Congratulations Shari. A great showcase for your wonderful skills.

  12. Linda Starr says:
    August 6, 2019 at 7:17 am

    lovely snow scenes, there is a plant called snow in summer, Cerastium tomentosum, which looks like snow when it blooms with its white flowers

