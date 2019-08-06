What’s in the basket?

Every summer I participate in a CSA basket program from a local farmer. This week the basket was so plentiful I had to sketch it. Doesn’t seem like that much on the sketchbook page, but there were so many tomatoes, cucumbers and squash that I couldn’t draw them all.

This was a quick sketch because I was hungry and wanted to turn some of this into a salad. I worked directly in watercolour (no pen or pencil) with a small Sennelier set I have been experimenting with lately. It’s a tiny box of eight pans that showed up in my goodie bag at the Urban Sketchers symposium in Amsterdam.

I’ve never really used Sennelier paints but I am really loving these vivid pigments. From a quick read on their website, I can see that they contain honey, which makes the half-pans very creamy. Tomorrow I’ll post some of the other direct watercolours that I painted with these pigments.