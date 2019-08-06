What’s in the basket?Posted: August 6, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 5 Comments
Every summer I participate in a CSA basket program from a local farmer. This week the basket was so plentiful I had to sketch it. Doesn’t seem like that much on the sketchbook page, but there were so many tomatoes, cucumbers and squash that I couldn’t draw them all.
This was a quick sketch because I was hungry and wanted to turn some of this into a salad. I worked directly in watercolour (no pen or pencil) with a small Sennelier set I have been experimenting with lately. It’s a tiny box of eight pans that showed up in my goodie bag at the Urban Sketchers symposium in Amsterdam.
I’ve never really used Sennelier paints but I am really loving these vivid pigments. From a quick read on their website, I can see that they contain honey, which makes the half-pans very creamy. Tomorrow I’ll post some of the other direct watercolours that I painted with these pigments.
Shari….a word of caution. Because the Sennelier paints contain honey, they absolutely draw BEES when you’re using them outdoors! They are lovely, creamy paints. I was out with a sketching group last year with a small set like you’ve just described, and of the entire group, I was the only one bothered by the bees. Turned out I was the only one using Sennelier.
Wow…they really ARE vivid and yummy looking pigments! I actually went to the Senellier shop on the Loire River in Paris years ago. It was a magical experience, like stepping back in time, to the point that I was incapable of purchasing a thing….drawers of PIGMENTS!
Truly delicious!
Great color and I’m sure a great salad…..best way to get really fresh stuff is with a CSA unless you live next to the farm stand. So these paints don’t get hard because of the honey?
Love these freehand paintings. (You called them sketches. ) So fresh. I have that little set of Senneliers and I liked them so much, I bought a larger set.
I haven’t used these outside yet but I did have a problem with a persistent bee with Graham paints.