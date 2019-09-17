When I’m travelling, and of course have no access to a scanner, I love to take photos of my sketches right on location so that I can include a bit of what I was looking at.
I haven’t had much time to post from Italy because I was teaching in Volterra, but before that I spent a few vacation days exploring the Etruscan Coast. I wasn’t expecting to be on the beach so it was a delightful surprise to sketch some seaside scenes.
Good Evening dear friend Shari,
Very beautiful sketches and well drawn as usual.
Regards
Uma
Looks like a fabulous trip so far. So many new vistas to stimulate your creative vision. When I saw the pines sketch I could imagine it as a larger work. I look forward to seeing what you do.
All are beautiful and 100% Blaukopf. Excited to hear all about your Italian adventures.
Always enjoy seeing pics of sketches juxtaposed to the actual scenes! Have a wonderful teaching and travelling adventure in that beautiful country!
