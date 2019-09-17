The Etruscan Coast

Posted: September 17, 2019 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |4 Comments

When I’m travelling, and of course have no access to a scanner, I love to take photos of my sketches right on location so that I can include a bit of what I was looking at.

I haven’t had much time to post from Italy because I was teaching in Volterra, but before that I spent a few vacation days exploring the Etruscan Coast. I wasn’t expecting to be on the beach so it was a delightful surprise to sketch some seaside scenes.

The beach at Marina de Bibonna at the end of the day. The wind picked up while I was sketching so I ended up with a very sandy palette, but it was worth it.
At Baratti Beach the sand is silver black from the remnants of Etruscan iron processing, so they say. I found a chair at a restaurant with a great view of the beach. The family returned from their lunch as I was sketching.
In between the beach and the road are miles of umbrella pines, and at the end of the day, the colours on the trunks are luminous. I took lots of reference photos of these trees which I hope to turn into a bigger painting when I get back to my studio.
We stayed with Simona and her amazing little dog Gilda. This sketch was a gift for allowing us to share her beautiful garden with a view of the Tuscan hills.

4 Comments on “The Etruscan Coast”

  1. Uma Maheswar Nakka says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:56 am

    Good Evening dear friend Shari,

    Very beautiful sketches and well drawn as usual.
    Regards
    Uma

    Like

    Reply
  2. Alison R. Hall says:
    September 17, 2019 at 11:12 am

    Looks like a fabulous trip so far. So many new vistas to stimulate your creative vision. When I saw the pines sketch I could imagine it as a larger work. I look forward to seeing what you do.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Jeff Gold says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:46 pm

    All are beautiful and 100% Blaukopf. Excited to hear all about your Italian adventures.

    Like

    Reply
  4. gaelle1947 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 3:14 pm

    Always enjoy seeing pics of sketches juxtaposed to the actual scenes! Have a wonderful teaching and travelling adventure in that beautiful country!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s