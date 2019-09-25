The road to here

The road to herePosted: September 25, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 9 Comments
Yesterday my first workshop group left to go back home or on to other travels. Today I am waiting for another group to come down this road. I had hoped to do a longer post and review on the blog today but the wifi is not cooperating. Fingers crossed that this one gets out.
Lucky you, lucky them. Looks glorious …. so jealous! Love the greens.
Lucky indeed!
Beautiful!
Your greens are beautiful. I am excited about next year!
Wow! This is a beauty. Love the shadows….so nice.
This is amazing…
The trees resemble threatening figures along the road. Almost alive. (my imagination) Well done!
Oh, those lovely trees make me yearn for another trip to Tuscany. These are so nicely done!
Nice road, I really like the skinny cedar trees.
