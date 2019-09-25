The road to here

Yesterday my first workshop group left to go back home or on to other travels. Today I am waiting for another group to come down this road. I had hoped to do a longer post and review on the blog today but the wifi is not cooperating. Fingers crossed that this one gets out.

  1. TonyU says:
    September 25, 2019 at 12:13 pm

    Lucky you, lucky them. Looks glorious …. so jealous! Love the greens.

  2. Denise says:
    September 25, 2019 at 1:36 pm

    Lucky indeed!

  3. Melba Christie at Poemattic says:
    September 25, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    Beautiful!

  4. carmelcampbell says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:34 pm

    Your greens are beautiful. I am excited about next year!

  5. Bernadette says:
    September 25, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    Wow! This is a beauty. Love the shadows….so nice.

  6. J. Penner says:
    September 25, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    This is amazing…

  7. Judy Sopher says:
    September 26, 2019 at 6:12 am

    The trees resemble threatening figures along the road. Almost alive. (my imagination) Well done!

  8. joantav says:
    September 26, 2019 at 8:20 am

    Oh, those lovely trees make me yearn for another trip to Tuscany. These are so nicely done!

  9. shawnthompsonart says:
    September 26, 2019 at 8:35 am

    Nice road, I really like the skinny cedar trees.

