Marina de Bibbona

Marina de Bibona
Posted: October 17, 2019
The beaches along the Etruscan Coast in Italy are lined with umbrella pines, and at the end of the day, when the light hits them, they appear as if on fire. Little spots of orange ignite the dark trunks. But when something is that surreal, it is sometimes hard to capture with paint. I am considering a larger painting of this but thought I’d start first with a quarter sheet to work out composition, colours and values.
Very abstract feel to this. Would like to see how it eventually comes out.
Gorgeous! Your painting really captures your description – I’m really enjoying this virtual sight-seeing experiencing without the hassles of packing and rushing around airports, etc.
I’m sure if anyone can capture the “fire”, it is you. You spark so much in all of your works.
