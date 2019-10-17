Marina de Bibbona

The beaches along the Etruscan Coast in Italy are lined with umbrella pines, and at the end of the day, when the light hits them, they appear as if on fire. Little spots of orange ignite the dark trunks. But when something is that surreal, it is sometimes hard to capture with paint. I am considering a larger painting of this but thought I’d start first with a quarter sheet to work out composition, colours and values.