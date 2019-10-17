Marina de Bibbona

The beaches along the Etruscan Coast in Italy are lined with umbrella pines, and at the end of the day, when the light hits them, they appear as if on fire. Little spots of orange ignite the dark trunks. But when something is that surreal, it is sometimes hard to capture with paint. I am considering a larger painting of this but thought I’d start first with a quarter sheet to work out composition, colours and values.

  1. Donna says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    Very abstract feel to this. Would like to see how it eventually comes out.

  2. gaelle1947 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    Gorgeous! Your painting really captures your description – I’m really enjoying this virtual sight-seeing experiencing without the hassles of packing and rushing around airports, etc.

  3. Denise says:
    October 17, 2019 at 11:24 pm

    I’m sure if anyone can capture the “fire”, it is you. You spark so much in all of your works.

