Gouache from the car

I spent the past few days experimenting with on-location gouache painting, from my car studio, of course. I don’t have a good setup for the car like I do for watercolour, but somehow I managed to make it work by balancing a butcher tray on the passenger seat. A bit of a messy endeavour but it was a good temporary solution until I figure out a better setup.

My first sketch was done on Stillman & Birn beige paper, which gives a warm glow under the paint. I did my initial drawing using raw umber pigment and then painted on top of that. The result is quite pasty, maybe because I used too much white paint in my mixes. This stuff does take a bit of getting used to.

The next day I changed my working methods. First of all, I used a block of cold press watercolour paper, instead of toned paper. I also tried not to touch the white pigment until the very end, and instead of keeping the colours muted, I tried to see how saturated I could get them. Good thing the leaves are at their brightest this week! I am loving playing with gouache pigments, and will likely continue with more experimentation and research this week.