Out with the old

Out with the oldPosted: October 22, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 19 Comments
It’s always with some reluctance that I change palettes, but I have to say that this one was overdue for replacement. A hinge had broken and been repaired some time ago, and rust was starting to take up more space than paint. I filled this one in 2016 before I taught in Galway, and I can certainly say that it has had a good run.
This old FOME palette held 23 colours, because I had added seven more half pans to the middle row. Luckily I found the same palette again, but this new model, in its original version, only has room for 12 colours. That’s a bit of a problem for me. I love the size of the closed box because it’s no bigger than my cell phone, but it will take some jerry-rigging, once again, to get it up to speed. Below is a photo of what it looked like when I brought it home. I suppose the middle row would be good for a travel brush, but what is the purpose of the empty space at the top? Not really sure what the designer was thinking about when this new configuration was created.
I bought a bunch of empty half pans that come in little holders, thinking that may do the trick for the middle row.
After some slicing and dicing, I managed to get another seven pans in the middle space, and I stuck them down with white sticky tac.
And then came the big decisions. I had to go from 23 colours down to 19. There were definitely a few in the old palette that I used less frequently, like Sepia and Yellow Ochre. And some colours that were interchangeable like New Gamboge and Quinacridone Gold (New Gamboge got cut). I also switched from the very strong Phthalo Green to a gentler Viridian. Once the final cut was made, I took a reference photo before filling the palette.
When I filled the palette, I used a porcupine quill to stir the paint and remove air bubbles. The quill and the good advice are courtesy of Jane Blundell! The palette will have to set for a few days before I take it on the road to a workshop I am teaching in Woodstock, Vermont.
The final 19 colours are:
Left: Azo Yellow (M. Graham), Quinacridone Gold (Winsor & Newton), Tranparent Orange (Schminke), Cadmium Red (Winsor & Newton), Permanent Alizarin Crimson (Daniel Smith), Quinacridone Rose (Daniel Smith).
Middle: Raw Sienna (Winsor & Newton), Naples Yellow (Daniel Smith), Burnt Sienna (Winsor & Newton), Burnt Umber (Sennelier), Cobalt Violet Light (Shinhan), Lavender (Holbein), Viridian Green (Holbein).
Right: Turquoise Blue (Holbein), Cerulean Blue (Winsor & Newton), Cobalt Blue (Daniel Smith), Ultramarine Blue (Winsor & Newton), Prussian Blue, (Daniel Smith), Payne’s Grey (Holbein).
If you are interested in knowing the brands, they are listed above and the tubes are below, photographed in the same order as the placement in the palette.
Am I missing anything in this new palette? Of course I am. There will always be situations when I wish I had some Sennelier Sap Green or a bit of Carbozole Violet. But for now, for upcoming workshops in Florida and Mexico, this will be just fine. And in 2020 there may just be a new list…
I always love these posts to not only see what pigments you are currently using but where you will be using them. It helps know what colors are evident in a particular part of the world. I am realizing that because I was out of touch this summer I am wondering, are you no longer teaching at the college?
Thank you Shari. I have to refresh my paintbox and this helps me to see how you do that.
its too bad that little space at the top will not fit some half pans. Like yourself, not sure what that space was designed for. ??
Thanks Shari, this is so helpful. I have blown up the picture of the tubes of paint but can’t make out, other than Daniel Smith and Schminke, which brands you are using. Would you consider listing them? It would be most appreciated.
Hi Shari! Happy fall! I have a question about palettes. Why do you prefer a metal palette over a plastic one? Seems like rust would always be a problem. Also an idea for that odd space…use a hot glue gun to build up little walls for more paint directly into the space.
Hope you’re enjoying your retirement (we need a more appropriate name for that). 😉
Hi Shari. Interesting that you kept the lavender. What do you use it for? I’ve noticed in a lot of professional painters’ 🎨 palettes.
The little space of the top is for a sliver of sponge to control water on you brush 😀
I like plastic palettes better with huge wells that would not mess-up my brushes. The only one that fit the bill is a Japanese Kisho which I will be bringing w/ 12 full wells to Ft. Myers & show it proudly, filled w/ what I call “Shari’s essentials” .
Love your article. I noticed you have kept lavender. In Amersfoort you were experimenting with it in your palette. It must be useful as it survived the cull🤣!
What do you usually use it for as I’ve noticed it in a lot of professional painters’ palettes?
Very envious of not being able to join you next year in San Miguel de Allende. I was there with my family this week last year. Look forward to hearing all about your adventures!
A cause for celebration, for sure….a brand new palette! I LOVE all my palettes. I’m addicted to palettes😳. A thought about the small space at the end…..it almost looks like you could add three full pans horizontally, if you wanted. But I have also seen people put a small piece of sponge there to blot brushes.
These posts are very helpful, Shari. I’m actually emptying out a travel palette that I haven’t used in forever. The paints are very crusty and crumbly, beyond hope. My question is….if you could only choose TWELVE colors, which would you choose? My little palette only has 12 slots, and there’s no room to jerryrig any more in there. Thanks!
My guess is that the empty space above is for water. Fill it up and you don’t need another water container.
Can you tell me where you found the Fome travel palette? I’ve been looking forever and don’t find it anywhere. Thanks for your work and help! Linda
Check Amazon but look for “Whiskey Painters” Instead of FOME. They have both the pan version Sheri just posted and the tube version I bought which can be modified to hold 29 pans.
This is my nightmare-I’ve managed to keep my palette since 2004- it was a gift from my now decrased father. I’ve taken to fruitng as much excess water as possible after use because the hinges are rusty. Part of me know it’s silly to be so attached to an object, but still, that palette has traveled a long way around 5 continents as has the leather cover for my sketchbook!
Hi Shari I Hope you are well! – just a question…….Is the bottom tray that holds the half pans not removable? In all my palettes it is, and then I simply blue-tack the half pans to the bottom of the palette and can fit more in that way.
I’m sure letting go of that old palette was like parting with an old friend! Silly question-is the Woodstock workshop full?
I bought the same sized palette box but designed to hold 5mL paint tubes instead of pans. I bent all the metal partitions down flat, lined the whole box with tac and was able to position 28 half pans and one full pan. I actually had difficulty deciding which paints to add as there was so much room! I love the three deep wells and overall size of this palette. Additionally the tube style box was significantly less expensive than the pan style at Amazon.
Great to see a new fresh box filled and ready to go.
Again thanks for sharing all this good info. Several folks are curious about that lavender….looks like it is opaque. Do you use for pale shadows?
Meeden makes a palette identical to your old one, which holds 16 1/2 pans and you can add 8 more in the center. It even comes with 16 empty pans. I bought its bigger sibling (24 1/2 pans, plus 12 more, 4 mixing areas) a few months ago at Amazon US, and they still have them for sale (Us$20). I dont see the 16 pan version anymore, but I got mine from the same company a couple of years ago. They used to offer that one too at Amazon, but it comes and goes! Search amazon for “Meeden heavy duty”, if interested.
