My favourite tree, version 6
Posted: October 29, 2019
I’ve captured the colours of my favourite maple tree a little later than usual this year, as it veers from yellow to orange. I paint this tree every autumn because of its perfect domed shape, although sometimes I don’t manage to get the whole thing on the page. You can see some other sketches of it here or here or here or here.
This tree, and your wheelbarrow, are legendary! Love how you capture the glow of this lucky tree.
It will soon be wheelbarrow time, Denise. I see snowflakes on my weather app! Yikes.
Love everyone of your versions of this tree!
Thanks so much Evelyn!
It is fun to look back at your other versions of this tree. Wonderful colors this year!
Oh Shari, this is by far the winner – such glorious colours!
What a nice tradition. They are ALL beautiful. My Fav is 2016.
Always look forward to reading what you are up to…. pushes some of the negativity of some of the daily news out of the way…thanks for that.
