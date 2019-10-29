My favourite tree, version 6

Posted: October 29, 2019 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |7 Comments

I’ve captured the colours of my favourite maple tree a little later than usual this year, as it veers from yellow to orange. I paint this tree every autumn because of its perfect domed shape, although sometimes I don’t manage to get the whole thing on the page. You can see some other sketches of it here or here or here or here.

7 Comments on “My favourite tree, version 6”

  1. Denise says:
    October 29, 2019 at 2:48 pm

    This tree, and your wheelbarrow, are legendary! Love how you capture the glow of this lucky tree.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Evelyn says:
    October 29, 2019 at 3:22 pm

    Love everyone of your versions of this tree!

    Like

    Reply
  3. joantav says:
    October 29, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    It is fun to look back at your other versions of this tree. Wonderful colors this year!

    Like

    Reply
  4. joansartblog81 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    Oh Shari, this is by far the winner – such glorious colours!

    Like

    Reply
  5. Bart van Kempen says:
    October 29, 2019 at 8:18 pm

    What a nice tradition. They are ALL beautiful. My Fav is 2016.
    Always look forward to reading what you are up to…. pushes some of the negativity of some of the daily news out of the way…thanks for that.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s