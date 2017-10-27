This week in trees

Posted: October 27, 2017 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |4 Comments

What a week for painting trees. Even though they aren’t as orange as usual because of the warm autumn temperatures, they’ve been quite spectacular. On the day I went drawing with my students, we spent our last few hours painting a view of the McGill Campus from the stairs of the Redpath.

This morning I sketched my favourite tree. This is the one I paint every autumn as the leaves turn yellow. It’s a stunner of a maple — perfectly domed, symmetrical and untouched by tree trimmers — but I can never seem to fit it all on the page of my sketchbook. If you look at last year’s post you can also find links to the four previous years.MyFavouriteTree

If you are in the Montreal area on Sunday afternoon, drop by the Stewart Hall Art Gallery for the vernissage of Art that Inhabits Us, an exhibition celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Art Rental and Sales Service. There are works by 150 artists (including one of my oils) and it’s sure to be a spectacular show. Hope to see you there!

  1. Judy Sopher says:
    October 27, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Love the contrast of the colorful trees and the buildings in the back. Many years ago, a group of us drove to Montreal-when Expo was there.(that ages me) The trees all along the drive were gorgeous. We couldn’t stop watching them. Your painting reminds me of this.

  2. ksbeth says:
    October 27, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Wonderful

  3. Bernadette says:
    October 27, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Your favorite tree grows more lovely each year. The addition of a car and street sign are perfect! The paintings are very, very nice. Autumn is my favorite season.

  4. karim waked says:
    October 27, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    O M G ! !

