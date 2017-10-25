The next generation of urban sketchers

A few months ago I wrote about how I was hoping to motivate my first-year students to draw every week in a sketchbook as part of our Adobe Illustrator class together. In the past, despite my optimism, as the semester goes on I find that students draw less and less. This year, I am more than pleasantly surprised. I have never had such a keen bunch of artists. On Mondays they are proud to show me their drawings and they are improving every week.

Today I took them on an outing to one of my favourite places to draw — McGill’s Redpath Museum. We spent the day sketching the dinosaurs, the taxidermy animals and even a bit of architecture. I have to say that it was one of the best days in my teaching career. First of all, at least half of the first-year cohort turned up for the optional event (this was a day off for them) and they stayed all day! And for a group who (for the most part) were never sketchers before they started this class, they did some truly incredible work (see the montage below). They made me proud to be their teacher.

GroupShotDrawingGorgosaurusOvenBird.jpg

Montage

6 Comments on “The next generation of urban sketchers”

  1. Suzanne Tractenberg says:
    October 25, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Wow…..bravo to your class!!!!!

    Reply
  2. sue says:
    October 25, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Could be the teacher too, wish you taught at my school, when I was growing up. Great job by your students.

    Reply
  3. Sue says:
    October 25, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    Your student’s work is impressive! You absolutely should feel elated with this class!

    Reply
  4. DiniAlice says:
    October 25, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    Fantastic! No wonder you are proud of them. Good teaching!

    Reply
  5. -N- says:
    October 25, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Great work! And as a teacher, I understand how you feel – your students make the job worthwhile, especially when you see what they accomplish.

    Reply
  6. Malinda Anderson says:
    October 25, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Hi Sheri, Thank you for this email. Your students did some beautiful work. I so appreciate your posts. They are so encouraging. Thank you, Malinda Anderson

    Reply

